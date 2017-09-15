WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Extraordinary bad luck..BUT PROUD OF US!!!

Re: Extraordinary bad luck..BUT PROUD OF US!!!
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 6:24 am
Hasbag






charlie63wildcat wrote:
Think you are being too kind on Bentham. Most of the 50/50 calls went against us. In particular Kelly knocks the ball forwards then palms it back prior to their first try

If Kelly knocks it forward but then manages to palm it back before the ball hits either the floor or another player then it's play on, ball has gone backwards.

In reply to another poster a few posts up who claims clubs like Wakey only have seasons like this once in a lifetime I'm gonna disagree with you there! Looking from the outside in, I think the group of lads you've got now have a really close bond together and its clear to see how hard they work for each much. Much like how our Hull team has become. If your club can keep this group together and recruit players of a similar attitude when the older players start to retire ( Finn, Fafita, whoever else) then I don't see why you guys can't have seasons like this on a more regular basis. You play some good attractive rugby at times. The job now is just to do that on a more consistent season-by-season basis.
Fingers crossed that other results go your favour this weekend so that you are still in with a shot of making the top 4 next week. But regardless of what happens it's been a great season for you and one I hope all you fans have enjoyed!

Edit: turns out Fafita is only 28! My bad :READING:
Re: Extraordinary bad luck..BUT PROUD OF US!!!
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 6:51 am
Kevs Head




BOJ042 wrote:
clubs like us have seasons like this once in a life time and we needed to make the most of it and we haven't--- who knows what happens next year- GUTTED.

the last 2 games were nobody's fault but our own.

Or you could be positive and say that we're making progress every season and gradually building for the future. You could say, who knows what happens next year but I'm looking forward to another season of watching amazing players playing fantastic rugby league. You could say, gutted BUT PROUD.
Re: Extraordinary bad luck..BUT PROUD OF US!!!
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 8:02 am
Egg Banjo





2009 - 5th
2010 - 11th
2011 - 12th
2012 - 8th
2013 - 11th
2014 - 12th
2015 - 12th (MPG)
2016 - 8th
2017 - between 4th and 7th

I'll take that for steady progress, coming to the end of the second year of the complete rebuild following the MPG and we've pushed the top 4 all season and competed in almost every game. Little errors have cost us big games all season but that's to be expected from a team on in the rise, they're not going to get everything right and need time to learn. The hopes for a top 4 finish may be over by the end of this weekend, but there's still a fight to be had to finish in 5th or 6th and round off a successful season.
Just because you can, doesn't mean you should.
Re: Extraordinary bad luck..BUT PROUD OF US!!!
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 8:34 am
Fordy





lifelongfan wrote:
Don't agree at all, just 3 calls that were suspect, to say the least :-

Fifita dragged into touch in goal
Arona, so called late tackle
And the biggest call for me was the
Offsde/encroach the 10m/knock on, on the BJB incident.

2 of the 3 led directly to points being scored.

Thats not lack of experience, thats getting the rough end of the calls.

Still, thats how it goes and I am no ref or player basher and we gave it our best shot.
I agree with a post of Vasty's , next season COULD be even better, building as we go.

Thanks Trin for a enjoyable season.


- Fifita was half pushed/half dragged - could have gone either way - disappointing that we couldn't get additional players in there to help stop his momentum.
- The Arona penalty was blatantly the incorrect call - He was committed to the tackle and hit the man as he kicked the ball.
- The BJB incident - players were offside but were more than 10m away from BJB when he first touched the ball so no issue with that. I haven't watched again to see if he knocked on or not.

The other one for me that was dubious was the tackle on Thompson? where the ball came out and MCB picked it up and would have been away but for the referee deciding that the tackle was complete as his elbow touched the floor. Very harsh call IMO. Compare with the incident later in the game where Sneyd (I think) was tackled about 20 yards out then got loose and ref waved play on. For me they were either both "tackle complete" or neither were - you can't give one and not the other.

Call it bad luck or whatever but last week we hit the upright and the ball bounced out - we lose by 2 points, this week Sneyd hits the upright and it goes over - they win by one point. We just needed one of those two moments to go our way.

It is not over just yet though - Get Grixy on the phone to his ex-Hudds team mates calling in any favours he can, likewise Finny with Cas. If they both go our way then we will have one more chance next week. If not then, hold your heads up high boys, you've done a remarkable job this season and I can't wait to see what we can do next year.


Red, White and Blue and damn PROUD of it!!!
WAKEFIELD TRINITY - The PRIDE of Sporting Wakefield

Motivation will almost always beat mere talent.

Learn from the past, but don't live in it!
Re: Extraordinary bad luck..BUT PROUD OF US!!!
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 8:42 am
SirBlighty





charlie63wildcat wrote:
Think you are being too kind on Bentham. Most of the 50/50 calls went against us. In particular Kelly knocks the ball forwards then palms it back prior to their first try. Yes he got some wrong the other way but overall I thought he cost us. Inexperience? I think that's a very harsh judgement. But if you refer to lacking a little patience on about 3 or 4 occasions in the last 2 games then there is a speck of truth in that but blimey..Hull and St Helens were just as guilty and just got the rub of the green in tight matches. It really was bad luck and nothing much more tonight in my opinion


Or maybe your sides inability to only score 10 points with a dominant and well deserved first half performance
Re: Extraordinary bad luck..BUT PROUD OF US!!!
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 8:44 am
Kevs Head




Fordy - Spot on. Every word.
