lifelongfan wrote: Don't agree at all, just 3 calls that were suspect, to say the least :-



Fifita dragged into touch in goal

Arona, so called late tackle

And the biggest call for me was the

Offsde/encroach the 10m/knock on, on the BJB incident.



2 of the 3 led directly to points being scored.



Thats not lack of experience, thats getting the rough end of the calls.



Still, thats how it goes and I am no ref or player basher and we gave it our best shot.

I agree with a post of Vasty's , next season COULD be even better, building as we go.



Thanks Trin for a enjoyable season.

- Fifita was half pushed/half dragged - could have gone either way - disappointing that we couldn't get additional players in there to help stop his momentum.- The Arona penalty was blatantly the incorrect call - He was committed to the tackle and hit the man as he kicked the ball.- The BJB incident - players were offside but were more than 10m away from BJB when he first touched the ball so no issue with that. I haven't watched again to see if he knocked on or not.The other one for me that was dubious was the tackle on Thompson? where the ball came out and MCB picked it up and would have been away but for the referee deciding that the tackle was complete as his elbow touched the floor. Very harsh call IMO. Compare with the incident later in the game where Sneyd (I think) was tackled about 20 yards out then got loose and ref waved play on. For me they were either both "tackle complete" or neither were - you can't give one and not the other.Call it bad luck or whatever but last week we hit the upright and the ball bounced out - we lose by 2 points, this week Sneyd hits the upright and it goes over - they win by one point. We just needed one of those two moments to go our way.It is not over just yet though - Get Grixy on the phone to his ex-Hudds team mates calling in any favours he can, likewise Finny with Cas. If they both go our way then we will have one more chance next week. If not then, hold your heads up high boys, you've done a remarkable job this season and I can't wait to see what we can do next year.Red, White and Blue and damn PROUD of it!!!