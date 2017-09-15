charlie63wildcat wrote: Think you are being too kind on Bentham. Most of the 50/50 calls went against us. In particular Kelly knocks the ball forwards then palms it back prior to their first try

If Kelly knocks it forward but then manages to palm it back before the ball hits either the floor or another player then it's play on, ball has gone backwards.In reply to another poster a few posts up who claims clubs like Wakey only have seasons like this once in a lifetime I'm gonna disagree with you there! Looking from the outside in, I think the group of lads you've got now have a really close bond together and its clear to see how hard they work for each much. Much like how our Hull team has become. If your club can keep this group together and recruit players of a similar attitude when the older players start to retire ( Finn, Fafita, whoever else) then I don't see why you guys can't have seasons like this on a more regular basis. You play some good attractive rugby at times. The job now is just to do that on a more consistent season-by-season basis.Fingers crossed that other results go your favour this weekend so that you are still in with a shot of making the top 4 next week. But regardless of what happens it's been a great season for you and one I hope all you fans have enjoyed!Edit: turns out Fafita is only 28! My bad