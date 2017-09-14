WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Extraordinary bad luck..BUT PROUD OF US!!!

Extraordinary bad luck..BUT PROUD OF US!!!
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 11:05 pm
charlie63wildcat
Joined: Mon Feb 14, 2011 2:47 pm
Posts: 1421
Goal posts.. Jesus H Christ, how many times has the post been hit or shaved in the last 2 games and it has cost us the match?!
I am overcome with emotion
Bentham made some bad decisions that cost us I felt. But there was nothing much else we could have done than what we did. How utterly amazing has our side been this season? We have burned up 5 years bad luck this season and particularly the last 2 matches. If there is any justice, Salford or Huddersfield will do us a favour this weekend and give us the 1/4 final we more than deserve. If they don't well I hope the floating fans realise what we have got going on here and GET THEIR SEASON TICKETS BOUGHT!!! I will be straight on as soon as we get the details
Up The Trin!!!
Re: Extraordinary bad luck..BUT PROUD OF US!!!
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 11:11 pm
LyndsayGill
Joined: Thu Dec 17, 2009 11:27 am
Posts: 1661
:CLAP: :CLAP: :CLAP: :CLAP: :CLAP: :CLAP:
The mind is like a parachute. If it's not open it won't work. - Frank Zappa
Re: Extraordinary bad luck..BUT PROUD OF US!!!
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 11:14 pm
Egg Banjo
Joined: Mon Feb 27, 2017 9:32 pm
Posts: 477
I disagree on the Bentham comment, I thought he did well tonight and made good judgement calls throughout the game. I'm glad he sent everything up to the video ref too as it stopped any of the "what If.." questions

I also don't think it's bad luck, it's a lack of experience in big games which has probably cost us a semi final spot this year, but as we've been competitive through the 8s, the experience will help come next season
Just because you can, doesn't mean you should.
Re: Extraordinary bad luck..BUT PROUD OF US!!!
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 11:16 pm
wtid71
Joined: Tue Sep 24, 2013 8:07 am
Posts: 289
Have to say I felt incredibly emotional clapping the boys off at the end and then to have some Hull fans clapping us as we left to get on the coaches has made tonight a special one.
Although numbers were less than usual due to sky and a Thursday game boy did we make some noise tonight and the boys put in a fantastic performance. Very proud of the team tonight :CLAP: :CLAP:
Re: Extraordinary bad luck..BUT PROUD OF US!!!
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 11:25 pm
hull2524
Joined: Wed May 06, 2009 2:39 pm
Posts: 4785
:CLAP: :CLAP: :CLAP:
once a black and white always a black and white COYH
Re: Extraordinary bad luck..BUT PROUD OF US!!!
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 11:47 pm
Joined: Mon Feb 14, 2011 2:47 pm
Posts: 1421
Think you are being too kind on Bentham. Most of the 50/50 calls went against us. In particular Kelly knocks the ball forwards then palms it back prior to their first try. Yes he got some wrong the other way but overall I thought he cost us. Inexperience? I think that's a very harsh judgement. But if you refer to lacking a little patience on about 3 or 4 occasions in the last 2 games then there is a speck of truth in that but blimey..Hull and St Helens were just as guilty and just got the rub of the green in tight matches. It really was bad luck and nothing much more tonight in my opinion
Re: Extraordinary bad luck..BUT PROUD OF US!!!
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 12:18 am
Emley Cat
Joined: Thu Aug 04, 2011 2:37 pm
Posts: 472
Absolutely gutted again tonight for the second week in a row, it's cruel and heartbreaking how we are a so near yet so far team. I really hope one day we can take our place in that semi final, I have longed for it year after year, to be there with the elite, fighting for a place at Old Trafford. I really thought this was to be our year, sadly, it doesn't look like it now barring a miracle but I am really proud of all the effort from our team and coaches and hope we can improve further next year and take our place in that elusive top 4. A mention to the Hull fans who are always gratious and complimentary to us and our supporters and it's nice when they speak positively about us. We have earned the respect of many a fan, coach and pundit and our standing in the game has improved dramatically in the last couple of years, I am disappointed but a proud man tonight.
Re: Extraordinary bad luck..BUT PROUD OF US!!!
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 1:00 am
BOJ042

Joined: Wed Jun 14, 2017 4:24 am
Posts: 78
clubs like us have seasons like this once in a life time and we needed to make the most of it and we haven't--- who knows what happens next year- GUTTED.

the last 2 games were nobody's fault but our own.
Re: Extraordinary bad luck..BUT PROUD OF US!!!
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 3:51 am
lifelongfan
Joined: Thu May 19, 2005 10:46 am
Posts: 690
Don't agree at all, just 3 calls that were suspect, to say the least :-

Fifita dragged into touch in goal
Arona, so called late tackle
And the biggest call for me was the
Offsde/encroach the 10m/knock on, on the BJB incident.

2 of the 3 led directly to points being scored.

Thats not lack of experience, thats getting the rough end of the calls.

Still, thats how it goes and I am no ref or player basher and we gave it our best shot.
I agree with a post of Vasty's , next season COULD be even better, building as we go.

Thanks Trin for a enjoyable season.
NEVER TRUST A BADGE KISSER


N K

