Absolutely gutted again tonight for the second week in a row, it's cruel and heartbreaking how we are a so near yet so far team. I really hope one day we can take our place in that semi final, I have longed for it year after year, to be there with the elite, fighting for a place at Old Trafford. I really thought this was to be our year, sadly, it doesn't look like it now barring a miracle but I am really proud of all the effort from our team and coaches and hope we can improve further next year and take our place in that elusive top 4. A mention to the Hull fans who are always gratious and complimentary to us and our supporters and it's nice when they speak positively about us. We have earned the respect of many a fan, coach and pundit and our standing in the game has improved dramatically in the last couple of years, I am disappointed but a proud man tonight.