Extraordinary bad luck..BUT PROUD OF US!!!
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 11:05 pm
charlie63wildcat
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Feb 14, 2011 2:47 pm
Posts: 1419
Goal posts.. Jesus H Christ, how many times has the post been hit or shaved in the last 2 games and it has cost us the match?!
I am overcome with emotion
Bentham made some bad decisions that cost us I felt. But there was nothing much else we could have done than what we did. How utterly amazing has our side been this season? We have burned up 5 years bad luck this season and particularly the last 2 matches. If there is any justice, Salford or Huddersfield will do us a favour this weekend and give us the 1/4 final we more than deserve. If they don't well I hope the floating fans realise what we have got going on here and GET THEIR SEASON TICKETS BOUGHT!!! I will be straight on as soon as we get the details
Up The Trin!!!
Re: Extraordinary bad luck..BUT PROUD OF US!!!
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 11:11 pm
LyndsayGill
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Dec 17, 2009 11:27 am
Posts: 1661
charlie63wildcat wrote:
Goal posts.. Jesus H Christ, how many times has the post been hit or shaved in the last 2 games and it has cost us the match?!
I am overcome with emotion
Bentham made some bad decisions that cost us I felt. But there was nothing much else we could have done than what we did. How utterly amazing has our side been this season? We have burned up 5 years bad luck this season and particularly the last 2 matches. If there is any justice, Salford or Huddersfield will do us a favour this weekend and give us the 1/4 final we more than deserve. If they don't well I hope the floating fans realise what we have got going on here and GET THEIR SEASON TICKETS BOUGHT!!! I will be straight on as soon as we get the details
Up The Trin!!!


:CLAP: :CLAP: :CLAP: :CLAP: :CLAP: :CLAP:
The mind is like a parachute. If it's not open it won't work. - Frank Zappa
Re: Extraordinary bad luck..BUT PROUD OF US!!!
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 11:14 pm
Egg Banjo
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Feb 27, 2017 9:32 pm
Posts: 476
I disagree on the Bentham comment, I thought he did well tonight and made good judgement calls throughout the game. I'm glad he sent everything up to the video ref too as it stopped any of the "what If.." questions

I also don't think it's bad luck, it's a lack of experience in big games which has probably cost us a semi final spot this year, but as we've been competitive through the 8s, the experience will help come next season
Just because you can, doesn't mean you should.
Re: Extraordinary bad luck..BUT PROUD OF US!!!
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 11:16 pm
wtid71
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Sep 24, 2013 8:07 am
Posts: 289
Have to say I felt incredibly emotional clapping the boys off at the end and then to have some Hull fans clapping us as we left to get on the coaches has made tonight a special one.
Although numbers were less than usual due to sky and a Thursday game boy did we make some noise tonight and the boys put in a fantastic performance. Very proud of the team tonight :CLAP: :CLAP:
Re: Extraordinary bad luck..BUT PROUD OF US!!!
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 11:25 pm
hull2524
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 06, 2009 2:39 pm
Posts: 4784
:CLAP: :CLAP: :CLAP:
once a black and white always a black and white COYH

Users browsing this forum: acko, bonaire, charlie63wildcat, cocker, DAVE@CAS1990, KevW60349, marc271841, Paddyfc, Red, White and Blue, Slugger McBatt, supercat, Tricky2309, trin77, wakefield1990, wakeytrin, westgaterunner, wtid71 and 208 guests

