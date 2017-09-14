Goal posts.. Jesus H Christ, how many times has the post been hit or shaved in the last 2 games and it has cost us the match?!

I am overcome with emotion

Bentham made some bad decisions that cost us I felt. But there was nothing much else we could have done than what we did. How utterly amazing has our side been this season? We have burned up 5 years bad luck this season and particularly the last 2 matches. If there is any justice, Salford or Huddersfield will do us a favour this weekend and give us the 1/4 final we more than deserve. If they don't well I hope the floating fans realise what we have got going on here and GET THEIR SEASON TICKETS BOUGHT!!! I will be straight on as soon as we get the details

Up The Trin!!!