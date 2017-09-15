supercat wrote: Not sure why but we have gone into our shell last 2 games trying to ride it out and it's cost us. Our away form and the rugby we have played has been fantastic but feel we have let ourselves down a tad in last 2 weeks. Just hope it's a lesson about pressure rugby at end of season and not coach or coaches changing our mindset on how we manage the game.

I get what you're saying to a point, but over the 2 games it would be very harsh to be too critical, I think we deserved to win 1 of them, although errors at crucial points in both games obviously cost us dearly. I thought 2nd half against Saints we were negative, I didn't see Miller last night doing those negative short kicks into touch, the kicking game long and short last night was brilliant, and we tried to move the ball wide as best we could, against another good defensive team. Against the likes of Widnes, and Salford latterly it's easier to score tries because man on man they simply miss more tackles, as did Leeds at home when we spanked them. I don't think we have had much luck against Hull this season, even going right back to the first game a couple of crucial calls went their way, as happened last night. We have the makings of a very good team, no doubt about it, but for me scrum half and full back are gonna be the keys to our success. Maybe Finn & Grix can have one more good season next year, but after that or even next year, we need quality in those positions to hopefully progress even more. I've really enjoyed watching us this season, apart from Cas I reckon we are as entertaining as anyone else, certainly more so than Hull, who can be quite dour at times, but more often than not they get the job done, so i'm sure the supporters aren't bothered how they play.