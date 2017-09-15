|
I wouldnt say that Westgate runner regarding any player.
I made a commentbregarding Finny, but the point I made was from observations that I made during the whole game, where he missed quite a few tackles, of which obe was costly to us, and not a split second decision to go for the one and miss.
I did notice this toward the latter part of the weekly rounds that he was missing tackles.
I said it then, and will now, looked like the actions of a tired player
Great effort all season from the squad.
The result was nothing to do with Bentham, if Hull had had the ball and position we had in the first 25 mins, the game would have been over,we just didn't convert pressure into points.
supercat wrote:
Not sure why but we have gone into our shell last 2 games trying to ride it out and it's cost us. Our away form and the rugby we have played has been fantastic but feel we have let ourselves down a tad in last 2 weeks. Just hope it's a lesson about pressure rugby at end of season and not coach or coaches changing our mindset on how we manage the game.
I get what you're saying to a point, but over the 2 games it would be very harsh to be too critical, I think we deserved to win 1 of them, although errors at crucial points in both games obviously cost us dearly. I thought 2nd half against Saints we were negative, I didn't see Miller last night doing those negative short kicks into touch, the kicking game long and short last night was brilliant, and we tried to move the ball wide as best we could, against another good defensive team. Against the likes of Widnes, and Salford latterly it's easier to score tries because man on man they simply miss more tackles, as did Leeds at home when we spanked them. I don't think we have had much luck against Hull this season, even going right back to the first game a couple of crucial calls went their way, as happened last night. We have the makings of a very good team, no doubt about it, but for me scrum half and full back are gonna be the keys to our success. Maybe Finn & Grix can have one more good season next year, but after that or even next year, we need quality in those positions to hopefully progress even more. I've really enjoyed watching us this season, apart from Cas I reckon we are as entertaining as anyone else, certainly more so than Hull, who can be quite dour at times, but more often than not they get the job done, so i'm sure the supporters aren't bothered how they play.
I'm very happy with the team and have no complaints. It has been a truly fabulous season. The last 2 games (and Cas at home, Warrington away) have been lost by fine margins. That is how close we are.
Bentham did well last night in my opinion. I would challenge a couple of his knock on decisions but apart from that I don't think he showed any favouritism in the 50/50 calls. We can't blame the ref. For me game management and effort was excellent. I think people need to accept that you can't win them all and I am not being defeatist in saying that. It is just sport. Enjoy and move on.
I felt we were too negative against Saints but almost played the perfect game against Hull notwithstanding individual errors. The only decision I thought was wrong was the drop goal attempt. I felt we had one last shot at scoring a try and had Hull on the ropes. Decision to take two before HT was correct.
