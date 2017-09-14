WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Last 2 games wrong brand of rugby

Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 10:36 pm
Phenomenal effort from the boys tonight from 1 to 17 (especially Grix, who was outstanding).
Talk about a game of fine margins.
They hit the post and it goes over, how crucial was thet !

To get back to within a point with all that had gone against us (every 50/50 call went to FC) was magnificent.

Proud of the team and hoping for some mathematical miracles.

Great effort and we'll be back for more next weekend.
Re: Last 2 games wrong brand of rugby
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 10:42 pm
absolutely gutted two weeks on the bounce. Better team in both games yet come away with nothing each time. There's nothing quite like a game of rugby league just a shame we were on the wrong end of the result. Massive achievement and still not over although out of our hands. Still got a feeling deep down it will go down to the last game and we will beat them at home. Going to bed gutted but still not over.
Re: Last 2 games wrong brand of rugby
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 10:45 pm
Not the wrong brand of rugby, just a team with no real experience of knock-out rugby trying to learn how to play knock-out rugby. This season is (and probably always has been) a season to early for a proper push into the finals. However, this experience of being involved in tight low scoring games will help the team develop for next year, they will get there, just not yet it seems
Re: Last 2 games wrong brand of rugby
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 10:56 pm
You've got to hand it to the guys, they don't leave anything out there and you have to be proud of their efforts. What they lack is a little knowhow and the ability on how to win these big games at this stage, we keep coming up just short. We just need that little extra composure at crucial times and who knows what could happen moving forward.
Re: Last 2 games wrong brand of rugby
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 11:10 pm
Every man from one to seventeen left it all out on that pitch tonight. We've come a long way this year, many thought we would be relegation fodder but to be around the top four or five is an outstanding achievement given our starting point at the end of 2015.
Extremely proud of the lads tonight, they gave everything for the cause.
Re: Last 2 games wrong brand of rugby
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 11:19 pm
supercat wrote:
Not sure why but we have gone into our shell last 2 games trying to ride it out and it's cost us. Our away form and the rugby we have played has been fantastic but feel we have let ourselves down a tad in last 2 weeks. Just hope it's a lesson about pressure rugby at end of season and not coach or coaches changing our mindset on how we manage the game.

Utter utter balderdash. I guess you are entitled to your opinion but I am afraid I strongly disagree. Maybe..maybe we did go a bit conservative against St Helens but during the sin bin spell...a harsh and unfair one I would say, we did the right thing in kicking to touch to wind the clock down. Maybe we carried that on too long but how often have we criticised the team for reckless play? This week..nothing at all conservative. Were you at the game?? It was as near to a faultless performance as you can get. What do you expect? 80 minutes with no errors and perfect plays every play? If Bentham had have been as good as us we would have won. Honestly..criticism is completely unwarranted.
Re: Last 2 games wrong brand of rugby
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 11:21 pm
wrencat1873 wrote:
Phenomenal effort from the boys tonight from 1 to 17 (especially Grix, who was outstanding).
Talk about a game of fine margins.
They hit the post and it goes over, how crucial was thet !

To get back to within a point with all that had gone against us (every 50/50 call went to FC) was magnificent.

Proud of the team and hoping for some mathematical miracles.

Great effort and we'll be back for more next weekend.

Yes exactly what I thought. You make a great cheerleader by the way. Proper got em going :lol: :BOW:
Re: Last 2 games wrong brand of rugby
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 11:24 pm
imo your team did you proud tonight
Re: Last 2 games wrong brand of rugby
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 11:28 pm
thebeagle wrote:
Lost by one point at Hull and you are critical. Great effort from the lads.

I know..unbelievable. We spend less than anyone in the league. We play in the worst facilities in the league. And we have a sporting authority itching for us to fail and cover their embarrassment with a fig leaf by disappearing so they can install Totonto et al, and we come up with a season like this and yet some still criticise...
Re: Last 2 games wrong brand of rugby
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 11:29 pm
hull2524 wrote:
imo your team did you proud tonight

Cheers mate spot on. All clubs have their idiot supporters don't they? :SHOOT: :lol:
