supercat wrote: Not sure why but we have gone into our shell last 2 games trying to ride it out and it's cost us. Our away form and the rugby we have played has been fantastic but feel we have let ourselves down a tad in last 2 weeks. Just hope it's a lesson about pressure rugby at end of season and not coach or coaches changing our mindset on how we manage the game.

Utter utter balderdash. I guess you are entitled to your opinion but I am afraid I strongly disagree. Maybe..maybe we did go a bit conservative against St Helens but during the sin bin spell...a harsh and unfair one I would say, we did the right thing in kicking to touch to wind the clock down. Maybe we carried that on too long but how often have we criticised the team for reckless play? This week..nothing at all conservative. Were you at the game?? It was as near to a faultless performance as you can get. What do you expect? 80 minutes with no errors and perfect plays every play? If Bentham had have been as good as us we would have won. Honestly..criticism is completely unwarranted.