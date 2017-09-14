Phenomenal effort from the boys tonight from 1 to 17 (especially Grix, who was outstanding).
Talk about a game of fine margins.
They hit the post and it goes over, how crucial was thet !
To get back to within a point with all that had gone against us (every 50/50 call went to FC) was magnificent.
Proud of the team and hoping for some mathematical miracles.
Great effort and we'll be back for more next weekend.
