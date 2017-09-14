WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Last 2 games wrong brand of rugby

Board index Super League - Super 8s Wakefield Trinity Last 2 games wrong brand of rugby

Post a reply
Re: Last 2 games wrong brand of rugby
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 10:36 pm
wrencat1873 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 8528
Phenomenal effort from the boys tonight from 1 to 17 (especially Grix, who was outstanding).
Talk about a game of fine margins.
They hit the post and it goes over, how crucial was thet !

To get back to within a point with all that had gone against us (every 50/50 call went to FC) was magnificent.

Proud of the team and hoping for some mathematical miracles.

Great effort and we'll be back for more next weekend.
Re: Last 2 games wrong brand of rugby
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 10:42 pm
wakefield1990 Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue May 10, 2016 8:00 pm
Posts: 34
absolutely gutted two weeks on the bounce. Better team in both games yet come away with nothing each time. There's nothing quite like a game of rugby league just a shame we were on the wrong end of the result. Massive achievement and still not over although out of our hands. Still got a feeling deep down it will go down to the last game and we will beat them at home. Going to bed gutted but still not over.
Re: Last 2 games wrong brand of rugby
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 10:45 pm
Egg Banjo User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Feb 27, 2017 9:32 pm
Posts: 475
Not the wrong brand of rugby, just a team with no real experience of knock-out rugby trying to learn how to play knock-out rugby. This season is (and probably always has been) a season to early for a proper push into the finals. However, this experience of being involved in tight low scoring games will help the team develop for next year, they will get there, just not yet it seems
Just because you can, doesn't mean you should.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Adam_Harrison9, basher11, Brid B&W, charlie63wildcat, djcool, Eastern Wildcat, Egg Banjo, eric35, freddyfox73, Joe Banjo, KevW60349, M62 J30 TRINITY, madkeentrin, marc271841, metallicat, musson, nathb6, paperboy, PopTart, Red, White and Blue, Sandal Cat, Schunter, senoj, Slugger McBatt, steadygetyerboots-on, Tricky2309, Upanunder, wakefield1990, westgaterunner, Wilde 3, wrencat1873 and 331 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,631,6241,77276,2244,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT :
TODAY : 20:00
SL
HULL FC
19
- 18WAKEFIELD
TV
 < 
  TOMORROW : 10:55
NRL
BRISBANE
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
SALFORD  
  TOMORROW : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  TOMORROW : 20:00
8s
HULL KR
v
CATALANS
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 20:00
8s
LEIGH
v
HALIFAX  
  Sat 16th Sep : 10:40
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat 16th Sep : 15:00
CH1
COVENTY
v
SOUTH WALES  
  Sat 16th Sep : 15:00
8s
WIDNES
v
LONDON
TV
  
  Sat 16th Sep : 18:00
8s
TOULOUSE
v
SWINTON  
  Sat 16th Sep : 21:30
CH1
TORONTO
v
DONCASTER
TV
  
  Sun 17th Sep : 14:30
CH1
CELTIC
v
OXFORD  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
8s
BRADFORD
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
v
WHITEHAVEN  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
GLOUC
v
HEMEL  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
HUNSLET
v
LONDON  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
8s
BATLEY
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
8s
OLDHAM
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
SL
WIGAN
v
CASTLEFORD  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
8s
FEATHERSTONE
v
WARRINGTON  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
YORK
v
NEWCASTLE  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
LEEDS  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
8s
LONDON
v
LEIGH  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
HULL FC  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM