Nothing to do with the wrong brand. Hull had a bad first half. A side full of very big and skilful players were able to rectify it and put us on the back foot. The Ellis try was always going to come because they had started to control the ball and play as well as we had been, and their greater strength and skill won out in the end.
An excellent season and missed out by a whisker.
WAKEFIELD TRINITY
Thu Sep 14, 2017 9:32 pm
leedscat wrote:
Cant understand why we went for drop goal a draw wouldnt of done much for us anyway we still had 3 tackles left.think game managment is the one thing that let us down all season and it was evident tonight.that say bentham certainley helped hull
A draw would have put as above Wigan if Cas beat them tomorrow by more than ten points or so, and a win over Wigan would have put us third if Hull lost.
WAKEFIELD TRINITY
Thu Sep 14, 2017 9:37 pm
Slugger McBatt wrote:
A draw would have put as above Wigan if Cas beat them tomorrow by more than ten points or so, and a win over Wigan would have put us third if Hull lost.
But it still wouldnt of put things in our own hands
Thu Sep 14, 2017 9:38 pm
Deep sigh reading OP.
Very proud of the team. Great effort.
Thu Sep 14, 2017 9:48 pm
leedscat wrote:
But it still wouldnt of put things in our own hands
If it had gone over, I'd have been quite optimistic going into next weekend, rather than berating them for not carrying on and possibility coming away with nothing.
WAKEFIELD TRINITY
Thu Sep 14, 2017 9:51 pm
Screw the ney sayers - well proud of the lads, it's not over yet
Thu Sep 14, 2017 9:51 pm
Slugger McBatt wrote:
If it had gone over, I'd have been quite optimistic going into next weekend, rather than berating them for not carrying on and possibility coming away with nothing.
But we came away with nothing.....will say luck been against us last week finn hit post twice but missed tonight snyed hit post n it went over
Thu Sep 14, 2017 9:56 pm
leedscat wrote:
But we came away with nothing.....will say luck been against us last week finn hit post twice but missed tonight snyed hit post n it went over
He played the odds and went for the safer bet and came up short. I've no criticism of that. If he'd played for a try and we hadn't scored, people would have queried the decision not to go for the one point because it would have put us in with a greater chance of making the top four. He can't win either way.
