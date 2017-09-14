WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Last 2 games wrong brand of rugby

Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 9:04 pm
supercat
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Jan 18, 2010 10:34 pm
Posts: 1828
Not sure why but we have gone into our shell last 2 games trying to ride it out and it's cost us. Our away form and the rugby we have played has been fantastic but feel we have let ourselves down a tad in last 2 weeks. Just hope it's a lesson about pressure rugby at end of season and not coach or coaches changing our mindset on how we manage the game.
Re: Last 2 games wrong brand of rugby
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 9:09 pm
thebeagle
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu Jan 07, 2016 12:46 pm
Posts: 310
Lost by one point at Hull and you are critical. Great effort from the lads.
Re: Last 2 games wrong brand of rugby
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 9:11 pm
nathb6

Joined: Sun Jan 30, 2011 8:28 pm
Posts: 35
Dont be so daft. Will you ever be proud? Its nothing to do with how we have let ourselves down. Every single 1 of those men left everything out there this week and last. A little bit of luck and we could have been talking about finishing 3rd. Im so proud to be a Wakefield fan its unreal
Re: Last 2 games wrong brand of rugby
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 9:11 pm
King Street Cat
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 25, 2010 11:49 am
Posts: 2832
Location: WF4
I think we've played the right brand of rugby in trying to control the game. It's just that we've come up against two teams who have had far more experience of playing it.
Even Custer couldn't muster a stampede like this.
Re: Last 2 games wrong brand of rugby
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 9:17 pm
Eastern Wildcat
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
Posts: 1647
Maybe the mindset of game management is something we think about and learn from when it comes to player recruitment for 2018, so that we will be better for it in years to come
Re: Last 2 games wrong brand of rugby
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 9:20 pm
supercat
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Jan 18, 2010 10:34 pm
Posts: 1828
We should have won we broke the line more times than hull did and it was plain to see throwing the ball about they couldn't handle them 2nd half we play one up rugby until death and we decide to throw it about.
Re: Last 2 games wrong brand of rugby
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 9:23 pm
supercat
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Jan 18, 2010 10:34 pm
Posts: 1828
Eastern Wildcat wrote:
Maybe the mindset of game management is something we think about and learn from when it comes to player recruitment for 2018, so that we will be better for it in years to come


Hope so but a little part of me thinks Kear may have changed some of the things Chester was doing well but hope am wrong
Re: Last 2 games wrong brand of rugby
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 9:25 pm
lampyboy
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Jan 06, 2012 1:56 pm
Posts: 1260
Your so far off its crazy. if that's the wrong brand of rugby it will do for me.
Re: Last 2 games wrong brand of rugby
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 9:26 pm
Tricky2309
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Feb 01, 2009 1:03 pm
Posts: 3713
Absolutely gutted but proud of the team
Re: Last 2 games wrong brand of rugby
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 9:29 pm
leedscat
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Apr 16, 2014 1:18 pm
Posts: 540
Cant understand why we went for drop goal a draw wouldnt of done much for us anyway we still had 3 tackles left.think game managment is the one thing that let us down all season and it was evident tonight.that say bentham certainley helped hull
