|
Joined: Mon Jan 18, 2010 10:34 pm
Posts: 1828
|
Not sure why but we have gone into our shell last 2 games trying to ride it out and it's cost us. Our away form and the rugby we have played has been fantastic but feel we have let ourselves down a tad in last 2 weeks. Just hope it's a lesson about pressure rugby at end of season and not coach or coaches changing our mindset on how we manage the game.
|
|
Thu Sep 14, 2017 9:09 pm
|
Joined: Thu Jan 07, 2016 12:46 pm
Posts: 310
|
Lost by one point at Hull and you are critical. Great effort from the lads.
|
|
Thu Sep 14, 2017 9:11 pm
|
Joined: Sun Jan 30, 2011 8:28 pm
Posts: 35
|
Dont be so daft. Will you ever be proud? Its nothing to do with how we have let ourselves down. Every single 1 of those men left everything out there this week and last. A little bit of luck and we could have been talking about finishing 3rd. Im so proud to be a Wakefield fan its unreal
|
|
Thu Sep 14, 2017 9:11 pm
|
Joined: Thu Mar 25, 2010 11:49 am
Posts: 2832
Location: WF4
|
I think we've played the right brand of rugby in trying to control the game. It's just that we've come up against two teams who have had far more experience of playing it.
|
Even Custer couldn't muster a stampede like this.
|
Thu Sep 14, 2017 9:17 pm
|
Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
Posts: 1647
|
Maybe the mindset of game management is something we think about and learn from when it comes to player recruitment for 2018, so that we will be better for it in years to come
|
|
Thu Sep 14, 2017 9:20 pm
|
Joined: Mon Jan 18, 2010 10:34 pm
Posts: 1828
|
We should have won we broke the line more times than hull did and it was plain to see throwing the ball about they couldn't handle them 2nd half we play one up rugby until death and we decide to throw it about.
|
|
Thu Sep 14, 2017 9:23 pm
|
Joined: Mon Jan 18, 2010 10:34 pm
Posts: 1828
|
Eastern Wildcat wrote:
Maybe the mindset of game management is something we think about and learn from when it comes to player recruitment for 2018, so that we will be better for it in years to come
Hope so but a little part of me thinks Kear may have changed some of the things Chester was doing well but hope am wrong
|
|
Thu Sep 14, 2017 9:25 pm
|
Joined: Fri Jan 06, 2012 1:56 pm
Posts: 1260
|
Your so far off its crazy. if that's the wrong brand of rugby it will do for me.
|
|
Thu Sep 14, 2017 9:26 pm
|
Joined: Sun Feb 01, 2009 1:03 pm
Posts: 3713
|
Absolutely gutted but proud of the team
|
|
Thu Sep 14, 2017 9:29 pm
|
Joined: Wed Apr 16, 2014 1:18 pm
Posts: 540
|
Cant understand why we went for drop goal a draw wouldnt of done much for us anyway we still had 3 tackles left.think game managment is the one thing that let us down all season and it was evident tonight.that say bentham certainley helped hull
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: 60sCat, Adam_Harrison9, Big lads mate, BraddersFC, Bullsmad, captaincaveman, Cats13, cheshirecat57, coco the fullback, eastardsley, Eastern Wildcat, Egg Banjo, freddyfox73, huddiepuddies, Jizzer, jus@casvegas, Khlav Kalash, King Street Cat, lampyboy, leedscat, LG83, Lupsetbull, M62 J30 TRINITY, marc271841, Mike1970, MKcat, Mr Bliss, musson, mwindass, Oddshapeball, poplar cats alive, PopTart, ricardo07, Sandal Cat, senoj, Slugger McBatt, steadygetyerboots-on, supercat, The Devil's Advocate, thebeagle, Towns88, Tricky2309, trin77, Upanunder, Yahoo [Bot] and 461 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wakefield Trinity