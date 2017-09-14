Said last time you played us you was the best team I've seen at kc this year and stand by that even though we got dubbed by Leeds and Salford at home. Reminds me of our cup winning 2005 team. Hard working with few match winners but no super stars. Once again the legend John Kear knows how to assemble a competitive side on a budget ( shout out to chester as well who i like due to what he'says done after rovers let him go ,lol ) Would love to see you get another Kear cup moment at Wembley if we don't do 3 in a row. Congratulations on a fantastic season which hopefully will finish on a high against wigan. Hope your away support continues to grow. Was nice to have a vocal away following to add to a great nerve wracking match thurs.Do wigan and see you 2018