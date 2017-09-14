WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - well done guys

Wakefield Trinity well done guys

Re: well done guys
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 9:50 pm
Slugger McBatt User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Jan 24, 2007 9:09 pm
Posts: 5181
Location: Over there
A great season, with some great rugby, and plenty to be optimistic about for next year. Couldn't be happier about than this year.
WAKEFIELD TRINITY - MORE ANCIENT. MORE LOYAL.
Re: well done guys
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 11:12 pm
charlie63wildcat Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Feb 14, 2011 2:47 pm
Posts: 1426
Slugger McBatt wrote:
A great season, with some great rugby, and plenty to be optimistic about for next year. Couldn't be happier about than this year.

Totally agree
How fantastic to be in the mix and seriously scaring the shush out of the so called big boys!! Maybe we will get stroke of luck we deserve yet though I am not holding my breath. But really...what a great season. Well done all concerned at the club
Re: well done guys
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 12:47 pm
charlie63wildcat Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Feb 14, 2011 2:47 pm
Posts: 1426
60sCat wrote:
Well played lads. It's so hard being a Wakefield Supporter though.

You're not kidding! I do wonder how one club can get so much bad luck in so many ways over so many years. The last 2 games have been astonishing. Like some sort of RL version of Final Destination. If it can happen it will happen! Still, nobody can say it's been dull.
Re: well done guys
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 1:07 pm
Mr Bliss User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Jun 01, 2005 8:44 pm
Posts: 7372
Location: Wakey
60sCat wrote:
Well played lads. It's so hard being a Wakefield Supporter though.



How many years have we been saying that???
Fear: The best insurance money can buy.
Image
Re: well done guys
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 1:11 pm
Mr Bliss User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Jun 01, 2005 8:44 pm
Posts: 7372
Location: Wakey
M62 J30 TRINITY wrote:
It was harder 2 years ago, I'm enjoying and prouder than ever to be a Wakefield fan this season.



Maybe The Mighty Trin have been suffering from a bit of altitude sickness, which is less severe than relegation doldrums.
Fear: The best insurance money can buy.
Image
Re: well done guys
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 1:15 pm
FIL User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Jul 18, 2009 4:17 pm
Posts: 1623
Location: A Minion on the Trinity rollercoaster !!
Understatement of the week...look where Bradford are now :shock:
M.I.B. ??....nope - M.I.R.W.B !!!

Sent from my steam-powered Sinclair ZX81.
Re: well done guys
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 11:54 pm
westgaterunner Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Feb 10, 2009 8:21 pm
Posts: 263
Hopefully however painful the defeats have been recently they have will have made them a better team for the experience of top 8 rugby. What does`nt kill you makes you stronger !
