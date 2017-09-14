A great season, with some great rugby, and plenty to be optimistic about for next year. Couldn't be happier about than this year.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: 60sCat, Adam_Harrison9, Big lads mate, Bullsmad, captaincaveman, Cats13, cheshirecat57, eastardsley, Eastern Wildcat, Egg Banjo, Ewwenorfolk, freddyfox73, Jizzer, Joe Banjo, jus@casvegas, KevW60349, Khlav Kalash, King Street Cat, lampyboy, leedscat, LG83, Lupsetbull, madkeentrin, marc271841, Mr Bliss, musson, mwindass, Oddshapeball, paperboy, PopTart, ricardo07, Sandal Cat, Schunter, senoj, Slugger McBatt, steadygetyerboots-on, supercat, The Devil's Advocate, thebeagle, trin77, Upanunder, westgaterunner, Wilde 3 and 435 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wakefield Trinity