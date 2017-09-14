WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - well done guys

Board index Super League - Super 8s Wakefield Trinity well done guys

Post a reply
well done guys
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 9:03 pm
snowie User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jul 06, 2007 9:24 pm
Posts: 17861
nothing to be ashamed of :CLAP: :CLAP: :CLAP: :CLAP:
Re: well done guys
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 9:09 pm
60sCat Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Dec 10, 2010 7:19 pm
Posts: 269
Well played lads. It's so hard being a Wakefield Supporter though.
Re: well done guys
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 9:10 pm
The Devil's Advocate User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Oct 26, 2005 4:09 pm
Posts: 3218
Location: In the seaside town ...that they forgot to bomb
snowie wrote:
nothing to be ashamed of :CLAP: :CLAP: :CLAP: :CLAP:


As a Wakefield supporter, I never have been.

Plenty to be gutted about, hey-ho, it's not the first time.
"What year is this?"
Re: well done guys
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 9:12 pm
M62 J30 TRINITY Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Jul 13, 2009 9:49 pm
Posts: 1869
60sCat wrote:
Well played lads. It's so hard being a Wakefield Supporter though.

It was harder 2 years ago, I'm enjoying and prouder than ever to be a Wakefield fan this season.
Re: well done guys
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 9:15 pm
M62 J30 TRINITY Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Jul 13, 2009 9:49 pm
Posts: 1869
They did us proud after last week I thought our heads would have dropped but they stuck at it against a class side and were unlucky not to get anything out of that match.
Up the Trin
Re: well done guys
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 9:16 pm
musson Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Feb 01, 2010 1:26 pm
Posts: 556
Gutted.... but I'm v v proud of what we've achieved this season

Hard lines boys but well done

V proud to be a trin fan
Re: well done guys
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 9:22 pm
lampyboy Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Jan 06, 2012 1:56 pm
Posts: 1259
we have come a hell of a long way and hopefully it will continue . Great game and with the rub of the green we could have had a totally different score line
Well done lets skin Wigan next week and go out on a high

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: 60sCat, Big lads mate, BraddersFC, Bullsmad, Cats13, cheshirecat57, coco the fullback, Eastern Wildcat, FC Here FC There, huddiepuddies, jus@casvegas, Khlav Kalash, lampyboy, leedscat, LG83, lifelongfan, Lupsetbull, M62 J30 TRINITY, marc271841, MKcat, musson, Oddshapeball, poplar cats alive, Slugger McBatt, steadygetyerboots-on, supercat, thebeagle, Towns88, Tricky2309 and 333 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,631,5301,84176,2244,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT :
TODAY : 20:00
SL
HULL FC
19
- 18WAKEFIELD
TV
 < 
  TOMORROW : 10:55
NRL
BRISBANE
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
SALFORD  
  TOMORROW : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  TOMORROW : 20:00
8s
HULL KR
v
CATALANS
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 20:00
8s
LEIGH
v
HALIFAX  
  Sat 16th Sep : 10:40
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat 16th Sep : 15:00
CH1
COVENTY
v
SOUTH WALES  
  Sat 16th Sep : 15:00
8s
WIDNES
v
LONDON
TV
  
  Sat 16th Sep : 18:00
8s
TOULOUSE
v
SWINTON  
  Sat 16th Sep : 21:30
CH1
TORONTO
v
DONCASTER
TV
  
  Sun 17th Sep : 14:30
CH1
CELTIC
v
OXFORD  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
8s
BRADFORD
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
v
WHITEHAVEN  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
GLOUC
v
HEMEL  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
HUNSLET
v
LONDON  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
8s
BATLEY
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
8s
OLDHAM
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
SL
WIGAN
v
CASTLEFORD  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
8s
FEATHERSTONE
v
WARRINGTON  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
YORK
v
NEWCASTLE  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
LEEDS  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
8s
LONDON
v
LEIGH  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
HULL FC  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM