|
Joined: Fri Jul 06, 2007 9:24 pm
Posts: 17861
|
|
|
Thu Sep 14, 2017 9:09 pm
|
60sCat
Strong-running second rower
Joined: Fri Dec 10, 2010 7:19 pm
Posts: 269
|
Well played lads. It's so hard being a Wakefield Supporter though.
|
|
Thu Sep 14, 2017 9:10 pm
|
Joined: Wed Oct 26, 2005 4:09 pm
Posts: 3220
Location: In the seaside town ...that they forgot to bomb
|
As a Wakefield supporter, I never have been.
Plenty to be gutted about, hey-ho, it's not the first time.
|
"What year is this?"
|
Thu Sep 14, 2017 9:12 pm
|
Joined: Mon Jul 13, 2009 9:49 pm
Posts: 1871
|
60sCat wrote:
Well played lads. It's so hard being a Wakefield Supporter though.
It was harder 2 years ago, I'm enjoying and prouder than ever to be a Wakefield fan this season.
|
|
Thu Sep 14, 2017 9:15 pm
|
Joined: Mon Jul 13, 2009 9:49 pm
Posts: 1871
|
They did us proud after last week I thought our heads would have dropped but they stuck at it against a class side and were unlucky not to get anything out of that match.
Up the Trin
|
|
Thu Sep 14, 2017 9:16 pm
|
Joined: Mon Feb 01, 2010 1:26 pm
Posts: 556
|
Gutted.... but I'm v v proud of what we've achieved this season
Hard lines boys but well done
V proud to be a trin fan
|
|
Thu Sep 14, 2017 9:22 pm
|
Joined: Fri Jan 06, 2012 1:56 pm
Posts: 1260
|
we have come a hell of a long way and hopefully it will continue . Great game and with the rub of the green we could have had a totally different score line
Well done lets skin Wigan next week and go out on a high
|
|
Thu Sep 14, 2017 9:32 pm
|
Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 18145
Location: Back in Hull.
|
Thought you were great as you have been all season and thought you deserve a draw, real game of two halfs. Hopefully Cas will win to keep you in it, even if they don't what a season, Chester, Carter and the players have done you all proud
|
|
Thu Sep 14, 2017 9:34 pm
|
Joined:
Fri Jan 28, 2005 10:15 pmPosts:
2657Location:
advertising my villa
|
Would love for us to beat Wigan for you Sunday but with no Gale and heard rumours Roberts may not play due to a knock in training, I very much doubt it.
|
|
Thu Sep 14, 2017 9:45 pm
|
Joined: Mon Jul 13, 2009 9:49 pm
Posts: 1871
|
lampyboy wrote:
we have come a hell of a long way and hopefully it will continue . Great game and with the rub of the green we could have had a totally different score line
Well done lets skin Wigan next week and go out on a high
Looking forward to the Wigan match next week. Should be party time to celebrate our brilliant season.
Up the Trin
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: 60sCat, Adam_Harrison9, Big lads mate, BraddersFC, Bullsmad, captaincaveman, Cats13, cheshirecat57, coco the fullback, eastardsley, Eastern Wildcat, Egg Banjo, freddyfox73, huddiepuddies, Jizzer, jus@casvegas, Khlav Kalash, King Street Cat, lampyboy, leedscat, LG83, Lupsetbull, M62 J30 TRINITY, marc271841, Mike1970, MKcat, Mr Bliss, musson, mwindass, Oddshapeball, poplar cats alive, PopTart, ricardo07, Sandal Cat, senoj, Slugger McBatt, steadygetyerboots-on, supercat, The Devil's Advocate, thebeagle, Towns88, Tricky2309, trin77, Upanunder, Yahoo [Bot] and 460 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wakefield Trinity