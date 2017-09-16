WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Season ended?

Re: Season ended?
Post Sat Sep 16, 2017 9:52 am
Alan Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 5:39 am
Posts: 9844
Location: Deep in Leytherland
Living The Dream wrote:
Hi Ian. Hope you got my message. Sorry we didn't catch up this time. Looks like your boys put us to the sword. Looks like the battle of the part timers v Fev will be our main aim to try get at least one win. Mind you I don't think we have beaten Fev at home since 2009 so Fevgrinder and his Fev friends will no doubt come over full of confidence. Be nice to finish our season on a high. Keep smiling yourself.



I guess we did, to an extent. We played it very quick, (for a change) and that tired your boys. That said, we scored 2/3 rather 'lucky' tries, and the final scoreline may have flattered us. I liked the way your guys never stopped trying to play rugby.

May see you next season! :wink: And coming to the Shay would be no hardship.
Re: Season ended?
Post Sat Sep 16, 2017 12:33 pm
Greg Florimos Boots User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Feb 18, 2005 8:19 am
Posts: 7672
Story of the season, defence very good again despite the scoreline and attack very average. Young lads looked very good and not overawed but unless we make changes we are still going to have the same problems next season of not scoring points. We have averaged only 10 points per game in the 8's which is dire but in reality not unexpected given we came in to this part of the competition as the lowest scoring team by some distance. Boyle and Worrincy announced as leaving after the game by Grix hopefully we can tie Sio up who would kill it at our level but we really need some attacking flair.

"Everybody is a genius. But if you judge a fish by its ability to climb a tree, it will live its whole life believing that it is stupid."― Albert Einstein

"Everybody gets so much information all day long that they lose their common sense." ― Gertrude Stein

"Don't believe everything you read on the internet" ― Abraham Lincoln
Re: Season ended?
Post Sat Sep 16, 2017 1:40 pm
Alan Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 5:39 am
Posts: 9844
Location: Deep in Leytherland
Greg Florimos Boots wrote:
Story of the season, defence very good again despite the scoreline and attack very average. Young lads looked very good and not overawed but unless we make changes we are still going to have the same problems next season of not scoring points. We have averaged only 10 points per game in the 8's which is dire but in reality not unexpected given we came in to this part of the competition as the lowest scoring team by some distance. Boyle and Worrincy announced as leaving after the game by Grix hopefully we can tie Sio up who would kill it at our level but we really need some attacking flair.



Good attacking skills, and pace, are priceless, in my opinion. We have endured a season in SL, seriously lacking those qualities. We have been able to subdue and beat a few teams, with good, honest defensive work - but as soon as we have come up against anyone who can match that passion, and employ some class and pace, we have been found wanting.

Unfortunately, those skills don't grow on trees!
Re: Season ended?
Post Sat Sep 16, 2017 9:44 pm
interceptor Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun May 15, 2011 7:47 pm
Posts: 92
I think it's a case of reserve judgement until after next week , clearly a case of try and rest key players last night. Hard for any positives. Mitch , warrior, and Sio all worked hard, but there were some individuals mainly in the back line who basically were not at the races. Well done to young Chalcott though. That was a hard debut. Probably as well that Boyle is apparently going. That's exactly the decision we need to take to get value for money from a squad. A poor signing. I would rather have a young Morris, Nelmes etc.
From the last couple of games some very clear headed decisions need to be taken over the close season.Some may be unpopular but decisions need to be made.
Perhaps that will be the incentive for next week. So that's the team challenge. If you earn it well done.
Game on.
All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

