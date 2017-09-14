Hi 'Fax fans!Isn't anyone going to talk about tomorrow, or have you all packed up until next season? I thought you might all have been raring to have a go at us at LSV, but it's gone strangely quiet on here! Is anyone going to venture over to LSV to resume the excellent banter we had last year - and will probably have again next season?!Somebody mentioned that the game will be a 'dead rubber', but there's no such thing between our teams. I can't see tomorrow being any different - we certainly haven't enjoyed anything like that, this season! (except against Wigan!Safe trip to anyone attending the game.