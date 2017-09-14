WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Season ended?

Board index Super 8s - Qualifiers Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Season ended?

Post a reply
Season ended?
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 7:29 pm
Alan Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 5:39 am
Posts: 9827
Location: Deep in Leytherland
Hi 'Fax fans!

Isn't anyone going to talk about tomorrow, or have you all packed up until next season? I thought you might all have been raring to have a go at us at LSV, but it's gone strangely quiet on here! Is anyone going to venture over to LSV to resume the excellent banter we had last year - and will probably have again next season?!

Somebody mentioned that the game will be a 'dead rubber', but there's no such thing between our teams. I can't see tomorrow being any different - we certainly haven't enjoyed anything like that, this season! (except against Wigan! :D )

Safe trip to anyone attending the game.
Re: Season ended?
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 7:44 pm
charlie caroli User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 7:34 am
Posts: 11614
Location: blackpool tower circus
It does seem very quiet,I'm hoping to see Hudd Shay, Bentleyman,Living the Dream,and Pellon Boy, as well as a few other Faxers, that's providing they come over.Before tomorrow's game I will have a private moment and raise a glass in memory of my good friend Halifaxjohn, I've certainly missed John's sharp wit this season.
Whoever wins tomorrow ,will determine how we go in the Final 8s game against London next week, myself I've been to watch Fax a couple of times this season,and love games at the Shay, if we are not playing in SL next year I will look forward to the Shay game and a visit to Fax.
I hope a few of you can make it tomorrow, safe journey over, should be a great game .Charlie knows. :thumb:

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: bentleyman, Encouraged, Higgin34, Hudd-Shay and 74 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,631,4351,59276,2244,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 > TODAY : 20:00
SL
HULL FC
6
- 12WAKEFIELD
TV
 < 
 > 
...Half Time LIVE ON SKY SPORTS
 < 
  TOMORROW : 10:55
NRL
BRISBANE
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
SALFORD  
  TOMORROW : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  TOMORROW : 20:00
8s
HULL KR
v
CATALANS
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 20:00
8s
LEIGH
v
HALIFAX  
  Sat 16th Sep : 10:40
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat 16th Sep : 15:00
CH1
COVENTY
v
SOUTH WALES  
  Sat 16th Sep : 15:00
8s
WIDNES
v
LONDON
TV
  
  Sat 16th Sep : 18:00
8s
TOULOUSE
v
SWINTON  
  Sat 16th Sep : 21:30
CH1
TORONTO
v
DONCASTER
TV
  
  Sun 17th Sep : 14:30
CH1
CELTIC
v
OXFORD  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
8s
BRADFORD
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
v
WHITEHAVEN  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
GLOUC
v
HEMEL  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
HUNSLET
v
LONDON  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
8s
BATLEY
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
8s
OLDHAM
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
SL
WIGAN
v
CASTLEFORD  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
8s
FEATHERSTONE
v
WARRINGTON  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
YORK
v
NEWCASTLE  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
LEEDS  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
8s
LONDON
v
LEIGH  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
HULL FC  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM