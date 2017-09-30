casben Eddie Hemmings's Wig



its about time affordable pay per view was available for all games and let the consumer have the choice.



I've said for years ppv @ between £3-6/game would be excellent. Yes people may cancel subscriptions but people who can't afford or refuse to pay for sky for just rugby league will balance the books.



I've said for years ppv @ between £3-6/game would be excellent. Yes people may cancel subscriptions but people who can't afford or refuse to pay for sky for just rugby league will balance the books.

Hey why not go the full hog and copy the NBA model and have season passes, access to archive footage etc, maybe even an app too!! We are so behind the times!!!!!!!!!!

puroresu_boy Stevo's Armpit

There is not a chance the RFL could handle something like that.



Hey why not go the full hog and copy the NBA model and have season passes, access to archive footage etc, maybe even an app too!! We are so behind the times!!!!!!!!!!



bewareshadows

bullpower2014 wrote: So anyone, by your reckoning, without Sky sports is not a die hard fan???



Maybe if ratings go down, Sky PLC will look into the reasons and adjust their offerings to suit and try win these people back..... its about time affordable pay per view was available for all games and let the consumer have the choice.





You can buy a game on sky for £6 so it's already available. But no doubt there will be another reason to justify watching for free.



If you are going to watch for free just say it like it is. You do it because it's easy and it had little down side on you. It's not for any moral crusade to alter a TV companies pricing model or for the betterment of rugby league.



