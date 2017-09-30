WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Rugby league is becoming unattractive

Re: Rugby league is becoming unattractive
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 6:49 am
casben


Joined: Mon Jan 21, 2008
Posts: 130
bullpower2014 wrote:
kobashi wrote:
.. its about time affordable pay per view was available for all games and let the consumer have the choice.


I've said for years ppv @ between £3-6/game would be excellent. Yes people may cancel subscriptions but people who can't afford or refuse to pay for sky for just rugby league will balance the books.

Hey why not go the full hog and copy the NBA model and have season passes, access to archive footage etc, maybe even an app too!! We are so behind the times!!!!!!!!!!
Re: Rugby league is becoming unattractive
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 10:21 pm
puroresu_boy

Joined: Tue Sep 26, 2017 9:54 am
Posts: 8
casben wrote:
I've said for years ppv @ between £3-6/game would be excellent. Yes people may cancel subscriptions but people who can't afford or refuse to pay for sky for just rugby league will balance the books.

Hey why not go the full hog and copy the NBA model and have season passes, access to archive footage etc, maybe even an app too!! We are so behind the times!!!!!!!!!!


There is not a chance the RFL could handle something like that.
Re: Rugby league is becoming unattractive
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 10:50 pm
bewareshadows
Silver RLFANS Member


Joined: Sat Sep 26, 2009
Posts: 8618
Location: Leeds
bullpower2014 wrote:
So anyone, by your reckoning, without Sky sports is not a die hard fan???

Maybe if ratings go down, Sky PLC will look into the reasons and adjust their offerings to suit and try win these people back..... its about time affordable pay per view was available for all games and let the consumer have the choice.



You can buy a game on sky for £6 so it's already available. But no doubt there will be another reason to justify watching for free.

If you are going to watch for free just say it like it is. You do it because it's easy and it had little down side on you. It's not for any moral crusade to alter a TV companies pricing model or for the betterment of rugby league.

:roll:
We can be bold enough to make a stand and do battle for our views and beliefs. But we must strive to be mature enough not to resort to unnecessary personal attacks upon people with opposing views.
