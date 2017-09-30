WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Rugby league is becoming unattractive

Sat Sep 30, 2017 6:49 am
casben
Joined: Mon Jan 21, 2008 12:22 pm
Posts: 130
bullpower2014 wrote:
kobashi wrote:
.. its about time affordable pay per view was available for all games and let the consumer have the choice.


I've said for years ppv @ between £3-6/game would be excellent. Yes people may cancel subscriptions but people who can't afford or refuse to pay for sky for just rugby league will balance the books.

Hey why not go the full hog and copy the NBA model and have season passes, access to archive footage etc, maybe even an app too!! We are so behind the times!!!!!!!!!!
Sat Sep 30, 2017 10:21 pm
puroresu_boy

Joined: Tue Sep 26, 2017 9:54 am
Posts: 8
casben wrote:
I've said for years ppv @ between £3-6/game would be excellent. Yes people may cancel subscriptions but people who can't afford or refuse to pay for sky for just rugby league will balance the books.

Hey why not go the full hog and copy the NBA model and have season passes, access to archive footage etc, maybe even an app too!! We are so behind the times!!!!!!!!!!


There is not a chance the RFL could handle something like that.
