Roy Haggerty wrote: He's not wrong though. We're worse than stagnant, we're shrinking. If Catalans are relegated this year, we'll have the smallest geographical spread we've had since we went fully pro in 1996. In the last ten years, we've lost one of our very few big city clubs with >10k crowds in Bradford. We've lost out presence in the capital. We've lost our abortive Welsh venture. We've even shrunk the number of teams from 14 to 12, for even less variety. Meanwhile, quality on the pitch has taken a hammering with very few 'star' players, as our salary cap becomes further and further detached from the NRL and RU.



Some people will point to what's happening in the lower divisions as more positive. But the bottom line is that all but existing committed RL fans don't even notice the lower divisions, and don't care. Which is why an amazing story like Toronto has gone almost entirely unremarked in the national media. SL is the shop window of our sport, and the engine for everything else. People in the amateur game will tell you how grim it is out there now when it comes to attracting and retaining players - that's in no small part due to the failure of SL to showcase the game, and attract and inspire participation.



The rot began when Nigel Wood took over. Essentially, since then, all decisions about the structure and nature of the game seem to have been taken for the benefit of a handful of uncompetitive small-town clubs who demand a seat at the top table despite generating neither enough support nor enough interest to bring anything to that table:



- The salary cap is held down because those clubs can't reach it even as it is, and so clubs with more resources must let the game's better players go. I'm in favour of a cap to stop clubs spending themselves into bankruptcy, but in real terms, the cap is now so much lower than it was when introduced that it is now actively repelling talent. We are, at best, now a feeder competition for RU and the NRL.



- Promotion and relegation throws the whole lower reaches of the league into chaos as clubs focus on not finishing bottom this year, rather than building for the future. There's every chance that this year the same two clubs who swapped last year will swap again. But even if they don't, what was added to the league this year by swapping Hull KR for Leigh? What will be added next year by swapping Leigh or Widnes for Hull KR? Have those changes benefitted anyone outside those clubs? Did they bring a single extra pound in sponsorship income for the game?



We're in trouble. We are not offering a product enough people watch to attract sponsors, or interesting/exciting enough to inspire young people to play it. We can't keep hold of our shrinking number of better players, and our geographical footprint is contracting, inevitably taking media coverage with it. Meanwhile, we design our entire system to allow a handful of clubs which have never been competitive to bounce between the top of the championship and the bottom of super league, and then we financially cripple those clubs which could do better, to make sure they don't get too far ahead of those who cannot compete. All the while, we have a few clubs who could add excitement, new money, new areas and perhaps an entire new country, to the competition, but we place as many obstacles in their way as possible, because why would we want to attract the whole of bloody Canada, or our own capital city, or a huge new area in France, when we can swap Hull KR for Leigh again next year?



We need licensing back. We need a plan which is based on growing and developing, rather than managing decline. We need to move Nigel on and replace him with someone who can see further than the million pound game. We need to reverse what is in danger of becoming a terminal decline.

I agree with this, and this is just off the field.



On the field, bar the odd coach as an exception, both main leagues of RL in the world have started to offer up one-out wrestle tactic borefests for a few years now. While Union continues to come up with ideas to quicken the ruck up, RL has somehow decided that flamboyant rugby is a no-no and SL has become an infuriating joke around the ruck with diving and lying on (after a five second wrestle) like never seen before - throw in pretending to be injured to slow the game down even more - and the game is starting to become unwatchable even for the diehards, never mind someone who could be a new fan.



Has anybody watched a game in Super League in the last few years and been impressed with the speed of the ruck? Has anyone watched a game where there's been no diving or feigning injury? Has anyone watched a game where there has been more than one set of six in a game where less than half of the PTBs doesn't have players bending the rules (standing square, leaving a foot in/hand on the ball, players starting two metres offside somewhere on the defensive line...).



Fair play to the NRL, they have two refs and their rucks are far tidier. But why have all the coahes down their decided to play this boring style of rugby. When Cronulla and Brisbane came over here early in the season both teams said in defeat, well the English teams like to throw the ball around and we didn't cope well with it (obviously they would if they weren't still in pre-season, mind), because they don't really see that down there anymore.



Sadfish wrote: When you look at the league over the last 10 years I think the biggest factor is that we are not bringing over the better Aussie/Kiwis anymore, mainly due to the value of the pound to the aussie dollar.



If you look back through the great teams like Saints and Bradford and Wigan and Leeds over the past 20 years they have had a great many superb players.



Now we are stuck with not even the best English players as they play in the NRL, 10 years ago there were none there.



Essentially the SL has become a 2nd division league.

And we are hemorrhaging our good players like never before. At one time 10-15 years ago we pretty much had Adrian Morley playing over in the NRL and that was it. Now it's a good dozen and more. Imagine if just James Graham was over there and all the others were back here with varied clubs... as well as being able to entice a few decent Aussies/Kiwis rather only being able to grab ones who've been banned or not wanted through poor behaviour... our competition would be miles better!



and that all stems down the the - nearly a quarter of a century out of date - Salary Cap And we are hemorrhaging our good players like never before. At one time 10-15 years ago we pretty much had Adrian Morley playing over in the NRL and that was it. Now it's a good dozen and more. Imagine if just James Graham was over there and all the others were back here with varied clubs... as well as being able to entice a few decent Aussies/Kiwis rather only being able to grab ones who've been banned or not wanted through poor behaviour... our competition would be miles better!and that all stems down the the - nearly a quarter of a century out of date - Salary Cap --- ¡ We are Wire ! --- Shifty Cat

Psychedelic Casual wrote: I agree with this, and this is just off the field.



On the field, bar the odd coach as an exception, both main leagues of RL in the world have started to offer up one-out wrestle tactic borefests for a few years now. While Union continues to come up with ideas to quicken the ruck up, RL has somehow decided that flamboyant rugby is a no-no and SL has become an infuriating joke around the ruck with diving and lying on (after a five second wrestle) like never seen before - throw in pretending to be injured to slow the game down even more - and the game is starting to become unwatchable even for the diehards, never mind someone who could be a new fan.



Has anybody watched a game in Super League in the last few years and been impressed with the speed of the ruck? Has anyone watched a game where there's been no diving or feigning injury? Has anyone watched a game where there has been more than one set of six in a game where less than half of the PTBs doesn't have players bending the rules (standing square, leaving a foot in/hand on the ball, players starting two metres offside somewhere on the defensive line...).



Fair play to the NRL, they have two refs and their rucks are far tidier . But why have all the coahes down their decided to play this boring style of rugby. When Cronulla and Brisbane came over here early in the season both teams said in defeat, well the English teams like to throw the ball around and we didn't cope well with it (obviously they would if they weren't still in pre-season, mind), because they don't really see that down there anymore.



We have no money and we are becoming boring so how on Earth are we supposed to promote that?

Have you watched the NRL this season? the amount of moaning about 2 refs is amazing, as well as the constant slagging off of the Bunker. Just in the playoffs down under there's been 10's of 1000's of dollars in fines been dished out, over Coaches slagging off the refs. Even Bill Harrigan, the inventor of the dual-referee model, says it's time to revert back to one ref. He says he's observed this season that inconsistency with policing the 10 metres & interference by the pocket ref at the ruck has become unacceptable. With dummy-halves forced to push them out of the way and throw passes over their ducking heads. The England Coach Wayne Bennett has also been saying similar for sometime. My relatives down under hate it tbh and when we talk about RL, it's one of the first things that they bring up.

I also watched one of their RL shows on Fox online the other day and they were saying the NRL were thinking off going back to one ref and scrapping the Bunker, whether they do who knows. It was also interesting listening to them go on about all the issues in the NRL atm (wish I could remember which it was to watch it again), which in many cases mirrored ours, including unbelievebly money issues.



On the subject of both leagues playing one-out wrestle tactic borefests - I think it's mainly been a symptom of what the succesful teams do works, then others copy them. Hopefully Cas go on and win the GF, playing their same brand of RL. Then hopefully it has the knock on affect & all other teams will see that's now the way to go & start to try to copy that style of expansive RL play. I think it's what my team Trinity has tried to do this year (although obviously not as good as Cas at it). Chester has seen what Powell has done while at Cas and in some ways has tried to emulate it and it's worked for us & made us generally a really decent team to watch.



Also don't get me started on players milking penalties, pleading with the refs on and off the floor, throwing themsleves on the ground, while supposedly trying to get up and slinging the ball at the oppo who are offside. It needs the refs to stamp it out at the start of the year. They've all been watching too much football and when that started in football , it turned plenty of diehard fans off, me included.



The biggest downfall of Rugby League isn't the on-field product, it's off-field. The sport is extremely poorly marketed with what seems like almost no cohesive strategy. We're currently sponsored by mushy peas for crying out loud!



Football, Rugby Union, horse racing, darts, snooker, tennis, F1, boxing, golf etc have all got it figured out, it's not just about the sport for the majority, it's about the experience of attending the event. Rugby League in the most part is about watching a game, even our biggest games are just bigger versions of watching a game, they're not an event.



