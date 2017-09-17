kobashi Cheeky half-back



Joined: Thu Aug 05, 2010

Posts: 666



When McGuire was at Wigan yes he changed the style but no way Wigan were boring to watch. Okay they were not like Castleford of the last few years but calling them boring. Sorry guys but that's ridiculous.



Wigan played some great stuff.



And how comes when I watch the NRL I am still seeing some great football being played and over there and they love the importance of the wrestle.



We just don't have enough quality in the competition.
bramleyrhino

Joined: Fri Mar 15, 2002



Joined: Fri Mar 15, 2002 4:39 pm

Posts: 11966

Location: Leeds 13

Erik the not red wrote: I do agree that a lot of work needs to be done on RL improving its image and its a huge task. Unfortunately we get no help from the public school network in the press and the BBC who would rather push utterly unwatchable (& unwatched) garbage like women's football, cricket and yawnion ahead RL in the sports headlines.



.



Are we still pushing this public school line? The influence of the press is getting less and less every year. There are new media, free from editorial influences, that are much more powerful and yet we're still blaming nasty public schoolboy press? Maybe the clubs should actually work out how to use the media and marketing tools that they have properly?



The BBC has more RL content than it has for some time, and the production values are much better tush the days of Ray French. Are we still pushing this public school line? The influence of the press is getting less and less every year. There are new media, free from editorial influences, that are much more powerful and yet we're still blaming nasty public schoolboy press? Maybe the clubs should actually work out how to use the media and marketing tools that they have properly?The BBC has more RL content than it has for some time, and the production values are much better tush the days of Ray French. I wish everyone would read bramleyrhino's post two or three times just to get it through some thick skulls



Mr bramleyrhino speaks a lot of sense.



Jamie Jones-Buchanan wrote: "I'd never forgive myself if a child of mine was born in Lancashire.
BrisbaneRhino

Joined: Wed May 08, 2002



Joined: Wed May 08, 2002 11:46 pm

Posts: 8267

Location: 10 mins walk from Suncorp Stadium

I'd look at the standard of coaching before players.



The problem with the Maguire legacy is that what's left in SL is mostly the dull stuff. Wigan did indeed play high quality, albeit very structured RL under Maguire. Watching them over time its like the memory of how they did that is fading and we're left with a mere shadow. Leeds never really had a "style" as far as I could see, and we still don't - the difference now is that we don't have the players to make whatever it is we're trying to do work. Sts will take a while to bounce back from too long under Cunningham. Warrington have the ability and could easily bounce back next year. Smith probably stayed a year too long at Wire, but I've no doubt he could do a really good job elsewhere, and he produces teams that are generally good to watch.



In the meantime Cas are a breath of fresh air. They don't have the best players across the field but they are wiping the floor with most opponents because - shock - they play really good attacking RL. Sports tend to try to imitate success, so it would be good for the game IMO if Cas win the GF in style, as hopefully other clubs would try to copy the way they play.



Anyway, from whatever perspective you take, Wane and McDermott have done very well at their respective clubs. But I personally would love to see a bit of a sea change at both Leeds and Wigan.
Buggo



Joined: Wed Sep 19, 2012

Posts: 702

It may be Cas against the Storm in the WCC.

That would be a good game.

It may be Cas against the Storm in the WCC.That would be a good game.A flamboyant team against a team that can be as flamboyant as any team but also have defensive structure to kill off most attacking teams.
Judder Man

Joined: Mon Oct 29, 2007



Joined: Mon Oct 29, 2007 4:34 pm

Posts: 5594

Location: Now in Enemy Country

Could be embarrassing if Cas play Storm at the Mend the Hose Jungle, the NRL would see the version of "Back to the Future" as far as Rugby League Stadium is concerned.
The new dynasty of super saints is coming to a ground near you.
Percival-Lomax--Charnock-Thompson-Makinson-Swift-Walmsley, not Eastmond...the future is coming.
Slugger McBatt

Joined: Wed Jan 24, 2007

Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Wed Jan 24, 2007 9:09 pm

Posts: 5197

Location: Over there

Some of the coaching methods have made it less interesting, with the game all about slowing the ruck. Wigan fans would agree because of their methods. Saints fans would agree because they had a coach who coached the dull way. Tony Smith used to coach attractive rugby but stopped being able to do it and win stuff.



Players must take some responsibility, because they are constantly trying to blag penalties. The lowest point for me is when the Salford player threw the ball forward into the grounded Huddersfield man, safe in the knowledge that he will get a penalty.



Is it boring though? No, I don't think so. Seen some cracking games.
WAKEFIELD TRINITY - MORE ANCIENT. MORE LOYAL.
bren2k

Joined: Wed Mar 24, 2010



Joined: Wed Mar 24, 2010 6:32 pm

Posts: 13339

Location: Ossett

Slugger McBatt wrote: Is it boring though? No, I don't think so. Seen some cracking games.



It's frustrating - because a lot of the free flowing, unpredictable nature of RL has been removed by coaching methods that focus on 'game management' i.e slowing down the ruck to ensure that the defensive line is set; with the inevitable result that the slowee tries to get the slower penalised i.e milking penalties. In both instances, it's cheating, dressed up in fancy terminology, and negatively impacts the spectacle, making it unattractive.



For me coaches and the administrator are equally to blame - players will broadly do as they're told, and what they're coached to do; and if one team decides unilaterally to take the moral high ground and stop the spoiling tactics, they'll get hammered. So the obvious conclusion is for the administrator to restate how the game will be reffed - make it clear to coaches - who should make it clear to players - and then instruct referees in no uncertain terms that they *will* ref the game to the new standards. Coaches will quickly adapt if their players get penalised out of a game.



It doesn't seem that difficult to me - so one can only conclude that the RFL are happy with how the game is evolving; not many fans seem to agree though.
SmokeyTA



Joined: Wed May 24, 2006

Posts: 22724

frankly I think we need to make sure that players are able to pass the ball and catch the ball before we address any of the other issues.



The amount of just awful forward passes or throws in to touch, the amount of dropped ball under little to know pressure is just awful. At least once a game a dummy half will simply fail to pick the ball up without dropping it. Our basic skill level is embarrassing.



bUsTiNyAbALLs wrote: Do not converse with me you filthy minded deviant.



BrisbaneRhino

Joined: Wed May 08, 2002



Joined: Wed May 08, 2002 11:46 pm

Posts: 8267

Location: 10 mins walk from Suncorp Stadium

Is part of the problem also the really small squads most teams now have?



