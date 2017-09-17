I'd look at the standard of coaching before players.



The problem with the Maguire legacy is that what's left in SL is mostly the dull stuff. Wigan did indeed play high quality, albeit very structured RL under Maguire. Watching them over time its like the memory of how they did that is fading and we're left with a mere shadow. Leeds never really had a "style" as far as I could see, and we still don't - the difference now is that we don't have the players to make whatever it is we're trying to do work. Sts will take a while to bounce back from too long under Cunningham. Warrington have the ability and could easily bounce back next year. Smith probably stayed a year too long at Wire, but I've no doubt he could do a really good job elsewhere, and he produces teams that are generally good to watch.



In the meantime Cas are a breath of fresh air. They don't have the best players across the field but they are wiping the floor with most opponents because - shock - they play really good attacking RL. Sports tend to try to imitate success, so it would be good for the game IMO if Cas win the GF in style, as hopefully other clubs would try to copy the way they play.



Anyway, from whatever perspective you take, Wane and McDermott have done very well at their respective clubs. But I personally would love to see a bit of a sea change at both Leeds and Wigan.