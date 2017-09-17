WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Rugby league is becoming unattractive

Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 9:55 pm
kobashi
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Aug 05, 2010 6:48 am
Posts: 663
When McGuire was at Wigan yes he changed the style but no way Wigan were boring to watch. Okay they were not like Castleford of the last few years but calling them boring. Sorry guys but that's ridiculous.

Wigan played some great stuff.

And how comes when I watch the NRL I am still seeing some great football being played and over there and they love the importance of the wrestle.

We just don't have enough quality in the competition.
Post Mon Sep 18, 2017 6:27 am
bramleyrhino
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 15, 2002 4:39 pm
Posts: 11960
Location: Leeds 13
Erik the not red wrote:
I do agree that a lot of work needs to be done on RL improving its image and its a huge task. Unfortunately we get no help from the public school network in the press and the BBC who would rather push utterly unwatchable (& unwatched) garbage like women's football, cricket and yawnion ahead RL in the sports headlines.

.


Are we still pushing this public school line? The influence of the press is getting less and less every year. There are new media, free from editorial influences, that are much more powerful and yet we're still blaming nasty public schoolboy press? Maybe the clubs should actually work out how to use the media and marketing tools that they have properly?

The BBC has more RL content than it has for some time, and the production values are much better tush the days of Ray French.
I wish everyone would read bramleyrhino's post two or three times just to get it through some thick skulls


Mr bramleyrhino speaks a lot of sense.


Jamie Jones-Buchanan wrote:
"I'd never forgive myself if a child of mine was born in Lancashire.
Post Mon Sep 18, 2017 11:43 pm
BrisbaneRhino
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 08, 2002 11:46 pm
Posts: 8257
Location: 10 mins walk from Suncorp Stadium
I'd look at the standard of coaching before players.

The problem with the Maguire legacy is that what's left in SL is mostly the dull stuff. Wigan did indeed play high quality, albeit very structured RL under Maguire. Watching them over time its like the memory of how they did that is fading and we're left with a mere shadow. Leeds never really had a "style" as far as I could see, and we still don't - the difference now is that we don't have the players to make whatever it is we're trying to do work. Sts will take a while to bounce back from too long under Cunningham. Warrington have the ability and could easily bounce back next year. Smith probably stayed a year too long at Wire, but I've no doubt he could do a really good job elsewhere, and he produces teams that are generally good to watch.

In the meantime Cas are a breath of fresh air. They don't have the best players across the field but they are wiping the floor with most opponents because - shock - they play really good attacking RL. Sports tend to try to imitate success, so it would be good for the game IMO if Cas win the GF in style, as hopefully other clubs would try to copy the way they play.

Anyway, from whatever perspective you take, Wane and McDermott have done very well at their respective clubs. But I personally would love to see a bit of a sea change at both Leeds and Wigan.
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM