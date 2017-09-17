Erik the not red wrote: I do agree that a lot of work needs to be done on RL improving its image and its a huge task. Unfortunately we get no help from the public school network in the press and the BBC who would rather push utterly unwatchable (& unwatched) garbage like women's football, cricket and yawnion ahead RL in the sports headlines.



Are we still pushing this public school line? The influence of the press is getting less and less every year. There are new media, free from editorial influences, that are much more powerful and yet we're still blaming nasty public schoolboy press? Maybe the clubs should actually work out how to use the media and marketing tools that they have properly?The BBC has more RL content than it has for some time, and the production values are much better tush the days of Ray French.