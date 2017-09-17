When McGuire was at Wigan yes he changed the style but no way Wigan were boring to watch. Okay they were not like Castleford of the last few years but calling them boring. Sorry guys but that's ridiculous.



Wigan played some great stuff.



And how comes when I watch the NRL I am still seeing some great football being played and over there and they love the importance of the wrestle.



We just don't have enough quality in the competition.