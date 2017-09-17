I can certainly agree with a lot of what Smith says but, rather unsurprisingly, this thread focuses solely on the RFL for the solution and attributes very little blame on the clubs.



One post earlier said that our strength was in the club game, but it is the clubs that carry the biggest responsibility to market those games (and rightly so - they should know their market better than anyone else).



I've said before, but wishing Big Nigel away doesn't address the fact that Wakefield don't have a ground to play in next year, it doesn't address the problem that Huddersfield can't sell a respectable number of tickets at a market rate, that Salford can't grow their crowds or that all clubs are seemingly incapable of reaching new, more diverse audiences.



Losing Big Nigel also doesn't solve the problem that too few clubs generate a respectable level of commercial income, that too few clubs know how to use modern marketing techniques effectively, that too few clubs are contributing to the elite talent pool and that clubs are doing too little to encourage local participation.



We can argue that we can't compete with the money in Union, but I genuinely think that collectively the sport isn't even trying.