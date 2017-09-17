WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Rugby league is becoming unattractive

Board index Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace Rugby league is becoming unattractive

Post a reply
Re: Rugby league is becoming unattractive
Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 8:05 am
bramleyrhino User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 15, 2002 4:39 pm
Posts: 11959
Location: Leeds 13
I can certainly agree with a lot of what Smith says but, rather unsurprisingly, this thread focuses solely on the RFL for the solution and attributes very little blame on the clubs.

One post earlier said that our strength was in the club game, but it is the clubs that carry the biggest responsibility to market those games (and rightly so - they should know their market better than anyone else).

I've said before, but wishing Big Nigel away doesn't address the fact that Wakefield don't have a ground to play in next year, it doesn't address the problem that Huddersfield can't sell a respectable number of tickets at a market rate, that Salford can't grow their crowds or that all clubs are seemingly incapable of reaching new, more diverse audiences.

Losing Big Nigel also doesn't solve the problem that too few clubs generate a respectable level of commercial income, that too few clubs know how to use modern marketing techniques effectively, that too few clubs are contributing to the elite talent pool and that clubs are doing too little to encourage local participation.

We can argue that we can't compete with the money in Union, but I genuinely think that collectively the sport isn't even trying.
I wish everyone would read bramleyrhino's post two or three times just to get it through some thick skulls


Mr bramleyrhino speaks a lot of sense.


Jamie Jones-Buchanan wrote:
"I'd never forgive myself if a child of mine was born in Lancashire.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Alffi_7, Bing [Bot], bramleyrhino, Brid B&W, Colly2, easthullwesty, rover49, Smith's Brolly, Yahoo [Bot] and 159 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,632,6391,79576,2244,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  TODAY : 14:30
CH1
CELTIC
v
OXFORD  
  TODAY : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
KEIGHLEY  
  TODAY : 15:00
8s
BRADFORD
v
ROCHDALE  
  TODAY : 15:00
8s
BATLEY
v
SHEFFIELD  
  TODAY : 15:00
CH1
HUNSLET
v
LONDONS  
  TODAY : 15:00
CH1
GLOUC
v
HEMEL  
  TODAY : 15:00
8s
OLDHAM
v
DEWSBURY  
  TODAY : 15:00
8s
FEATHERSTONE
v
WARRINGTON  
  TODAY : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
v
WHITEHAVEN  
  TODAY : 15:00
CH1
YORK
v
NEWCASTLE  
  TODAY : 15:00
SL
WIGAN
v
CASTLEFORD  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM