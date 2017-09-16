Post a reply



1 , 2 , 3 , 4 40 posts • Page 4 of 4 Sir Kevin Sinfield Free-scoring winger



Joined: Fri Aug 29, 2014 8:57 am

Posts: 1013

giddyupoldfella wrote: And a World cup at the end of the season is something to look forward to, I just hope we show faith in our own and don't pick any Aussies, but I don't hold too much hope on that.



The first thing I'd sort out in our game is that we all start playing with the same rules.

You want us all to play to the same rules, apart from the rules on international eligibility then. You want us all to play to the same rules, apart from the rules on international eligibility then. GIANT DAZ

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Fri Aug 09, 2002 3:08 pm

Posts: 14834

Location: Overlooking the Canal



Website

YIM Fri Aug 09, 2002 3:08 pm14834Overlooking the Canal He's right, compared to 20 years ago the spectacle on the pitch is boring, 26 robots who do the same thing week after week, in the same patch of grass, 1 or 2 apart, no flair players anymore cos everyone has to work to a set structure, plus wrestling and milking penalties have turned the game into a farce.



I never used to miss a live game on TV, nowadays i don't even know who's playing on the TV games. "Time has no respect for man's vanity, We hold the keys, we are the caretakers of insanity"



//adf.ly/1gMQkx



Rick Stone's Claret Gold Army .... wrencat1873

Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm

Posts: 8532

TheUnassumingBadger wrote: We are at the point now were Super League clubs are unable to match the salaries of 3rd and 4th choice NRL players. The standard of football and intensity of games is certainly worse now than it was 10 years ago.



I have been to about 7 live matches this year in SL, paying about £22 on average for a ticket. Compared with t20 cricket for around the same price or Premier League football for about £10 more, it's dreadful with regards to value for money. I love this sport and always have, so for someone like me to only get to 7 games all season and still feel like I've wasted a lot of that money, how are we supposed to attract new spectators?



I'd rather spend £22 to watch RL than any Premier League game.

Having said that, in terms of income/ sponsorship, we have dropped so far behind Union and the NRL, in a relatively short space of time, it's unlikely that we will ever catch up.

There needs to be some serious though on where the game is heading and how it intends to get there.



The new structure, was badly sold and although this season has had a real competitive edge, in both the Super 8's and Middle 8's, the wider public just dont get it and they struggle to understand the format and in terms of improving the "draw" of the sport, it has failed quite spectacularly.

Sky seem to have done quite well out of the sport but, they are still getting us on the cheap.



Maybe if Toronto prosper in the Championship, we should think about borrowing their publicity machine, which has done remarkably well to generate interest in a "new" sport over there.



Many SL clubs would be delighted with their supporter numbers and they've started from zero. I'd rather spend £22 to watch RL than any Premier League game.Having said that, in terms of income/ sponsorship, we have dropped so far behind Union and the NRL, in a relatively short space of time, it's unlikely that we will ever catch up.There needs to be some serious though on where the game is heading and how it intends to get there.The new structure, was badly sold and although this season has had a real competitive edge, in both the Super 8's and Middle 8's, the wider public just dont get it and they struggle to understand the format and in terms of improving the "draw" of the sport, it has failed quite spectacularly.Sky seem to have done quite well out of the sport but, they are still getting us on the cheap.Maybe if Toronto prosper in the Championship, we should think about borrowing their publicity machine, which has done remarkably well to generate interest in a "new" sport over there.Many SL clubs would be delighted with their supporter numbers and they've started from zero. GUBRATS

Free-scoring winger



Joined: Tue Mar 08, 2016 7:35 pm

Posts: 1711

Some complete rubbish posted on this thread , the usual " well we had Bradford and we've ruined them " , no WE haven't , Bradford have ruined Bradford , and until Bradford council sort out the issue of Odsal , Bradford will never be " Bradford " again



' London ' ? , nobody's interested in London , so what do people want ? The RFL/SKY to buy and run London at 2/3/4 times the cost of anybody else ? ' will that make people in London interested in London ?



The structure ? , nothing wrong with the structure , it is cut throat yes , but sport IS cut throat , those best/luckyest/strongest rise to the top , those that learn and improve get better , those that don't lose out



Yes Aussie coaches coming to this country bringing with them their boring wrestling tactics have made the sport less attractive , solution , sort out the rules so accepted ' cheating ' is outlawed



Sorry Tony , if you've lost the love of the game , then leave , go and be properly bored in Union , you will be paid better , but bored to tears snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb wire-quin

Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Mon Jan 23, 2006 7:38 pm

Posts: 5385

Location: Looking for a coach that can coach

' London ' ? , nobody's interested in London , so what do people want ? The RFL/SKY to buy and run London at 2/3/4 times the cost of anybody else ? ' will that make people in London interested in London ?



It might make large sponsors interested which may benefit the greater sport, but no keep your teams within a 4 mile radius. It might make large sponsors interested which may benefit the greater sport, but no keep your teams within a 4 mile radius. Mac out! GUBRATS

Free-scoring winger



Joined: Tue Mar 08, 2016 7:35 pm

Posts: 1711

wire-quin wrote: It might make large sponsors interested which may benefit the greater sport, but no keep your teams within a 4 mile radius.



It's a simple question wire-quin , how long do you require ? , and how much money ?



To produce a London based SL club that has a suitable ' home ' ( not necessarily own it , just have it available long term , say 20 years ) to play at and can draw enough home supporters to make it sustainable in your opinion ?



I'd say 100 million pounds investment over 15 years , does the sport have that , just for London ? It's a simple question wire-quin , how long do you require ? , and how much money ?To produce a London based SL club that has a suitable ' home ' ( not necessarily own it , just have it available long term , say 20 years ) to play at and can draw enough home supporters to make it sustainable in your opinion ?I'd say 100 million pounds investment over 15 years , does the sport have that , just for London ? snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb Greg Florimos Boots

Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Fri Feb 18, 2005 8:19 am

Posts: 7672

Maybe one of the problem is people not buying in to this faux expansion where by you get a guy with a load of money, pick a foreign country and dump a load of English/Aus players there and call it expansion. The media probably dont buy in to it because its pretty laughable and not many credible sports would even dream of doing it.

"Everybody is a genius. But if you judge a fish by its ability to climb a tree, it will live its whole life believing that it is stupid."― Albert Einstein



"Everybody gets so much information all day long that they lose their common sense." ― Gertrude Stein



"Don't believe everything you read on the internet" ― Abraham Lincoln GansonTheClown Strong-running second rower



Joined: Sun May 26, 2013 11:22 am

Posts: 351

Tony Smith - ungrateful feck booty! Salford red all over

Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Sat Jun 21, 2003 3:11 pm

Posts: 2935

Location: M27 but not part of the project !!

Tony Smith is talking the same language as many posts and posters on here have done for a good while now, I think his timing might be wrong and thus it comes accross as sour grapes but in my opinion he's not wrong. Worry a little bit every day and in a lifetime you will lose a couple of years. If something is wrong, fix it if you can. But train yourself not to worry. Worry never fixes anything.



Mary Hemmingway, US journalist,widow of Ernest Hemmingway (1908-1986)





The Stupid Neither Forgive Nor Forget

The Naive Forgive And Forget

The Wise Forgive But Don't Forget





"I am not young enough to know everything"

Oscar Wilde Irish Playwright (1854-1900)







One likes people much better when they're battered down by a prodigious siege of misfortune than when they triumph.



virginia woolf (1882-1941) knockersbumpMKII Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Mon Jul 28, 2008 2:41 pm

Posts: 3955

Location: Letchworth Garden City,

Lebron James wrote: See. This is just complete fantasy that "they have a long way to go" England ru could put 4-5 teams out that are more skilful..fact. Let's just ignore NZ and the other 20 countries that play both codes because RU are head and shoulders above RL talent wise. But yeah, that leaves the east cost of Aus that is better than RU. 10 years ago RL was better to watch. These days RU is far more exciting to watch



Regards



King James

learn to engage your brain and bother to read before you open up your silly troll mouth and going into a rant that had nothing to do with what I said "Rugby union have changed their rules yet again so as to reduce the stop/start. They still have a long way to go" learn to engage your brain and bother to read before you open up your silly troll mouth and going into a rant that had nothing to do with what I said"Rugby union have changed their rules yet again so as to reduce the stop/start. They still have a long way to go" Previous Display posts from previous: All posts 1 day 7 days 2 weeks 1 month 3 months 6 months 1 year Sort by Author Post time Subject Ascending Descending Who is online Users browsing this forum: knockersbumpMKII and 63 guests Quick Reply Subject: Message: Post a reply 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 40 posts • Page 4 of 4 Return to The Virtual Terrace Jump to: Select a forum ------------------ Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace The Sin Bin Music TV & Film RLFANS Support Super League - Super 8s Castleford Tigers Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Salford Red Devils St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv Wakefield Trinity Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Super 8s - Qualifiers Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net Featherstone Rovers Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Hull KR Leigh Centurions London Broncos Warrington Wolves Widnes Vikings Kingstone Press Championship - Shield Batley Bulldogs Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Dewsbury Rams Oldham Roughyeds Rochdale Hornets Sheffield Eagles Swinton Lions Toulouse Kingstone Press Championship 1 Super 8s Barrow Raiders Doncaster RLFC Keighley Cougars Newcastle Thunder Toronto Wolfpack Whitehaven Workington Town York City Knights Kingstone Press Championship 1 - Shield Coventry Bears Gloucestershire All Golds Hemel Stags Hunslet Hawks London Skolars North Wales Crusaders Oxford Rugby League South Wales Scorpions Other Forums Amateur Rugby League Forum The Conference Club House Other Sports About RLFANS League Marketplace League Games Station Main News Fantasy & Predictions Comp Australian Rugby League State of Origin - New South Wales State of Origin - Queensland Brisbane Broncos Canberra Raiders Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs Cronulla Sutherland Sharks Gold Coast Titans Manly Warringah Sea Eagles Melbourne Storm Newcastle Knights New Zealand Warriors North Queensland Cowboys Parramatta Eels Penrith Panthers South Sydney Rabbitohs St George Illawarra Dragons Sydney Roosters Wests Tigers Amateur Rugby League Combined Services Rugby League Student Rugby League Bradford Dudley Hill Bury Broncos Cottingham Phoenix East Lancashire Lions Gateshead Storm German Exiles Guildford Giants RLFC Irlam Hornets A.R.L.F.C Leeds Akkies Oldham St Annes Oxford Cavaliers RLFC South Dorset Giants South London Storm St. Albans Centurions Waterhead A.R.L.F.C. Wigan Riversiders RLC Blackpool Tag Rugby Forum Rugby League Conference Bramley Buffaloes RLCC Carlisle Centurions Dewsbury Celtic Featherstone Lions Huddersfield Underbank Rangers Kippax Knights Nottingham Outlaws Warrington Wizards - warringtonwizards.co.uk Northampton Rugby League Team Manager 2015 Game Technology & Science League Links Central

POSTS ONLINE MEMBERS RECORD YOUR TEAM 4,632,609 703 76,224 4,491 SET LOGIN HERE

or REGISTER for more features!. TODAY : 14:30 CH1 CELTIC v OXFORD TODAY : 15:00 CH1 BARROW v KEIGHLEY TODAY : 15:00 8s BRADFORD v ROCHDALE TODAY : 15:00 8s BATLEY v SHEFFIELD TODAY : 15:00 CH1 HUNSLET v LONDONS TODAY : 15:00 CH1 GLOUC v HEMEL TODAY : 15:00 8s OLDHAM v DEWSBURY TODAY : 15:00 8s FEATHERSTONE v WARRINGTON TODAY : 15:00 CH1 WORKINGTON v WHITEHAVEN TODAY : 15:00 CH1 YORK v NEWCASTLE TODAY : 15:00 SL WIGAN v CASTLEFORD ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM





























