TheUnassumingBadger wrote: We are at the point now were Super League clubs are unable to match the salaries of 3rd and 4th choice NRL players. The standard of football and intensity of games is certainly worse now than it was 10 years ago.



I have been to about 7 live matches this year in SL, paying about £22 on average for a ticket. Compared with t20 cricket for around the same price or Premier League football for about £10 more, it's dreadful with regards to value for money. I love this sport and always have, so for someone like me to only get to 7 games all season and still feel like I've wasted a lot of that money, how are we supposed to attract new spectators?

I'd rather spend £22 to watch RL than any Premier League game.Having said that, in terms of income/ sponsorship, we have dropped so far behind Union and the NRL, in a relatively short space of time, it's unlikely that we will ever catch up.There needs to be some serious though on where the game is heading and how it intends to get there.The new structure, was badly sold and although this season has had a real competitive edge, in both the Super 8's and Middle 8's, the wider public just dont get it and they struggle to understand the format and in terms of improving the "draw" of the sport, it has failed quite spectacularly.Sky seem to have done quite well out of the sport but, they are still getting us on the cheap.Maybe if Toronto prosper in the Championship, we should think about borrowing their publicity machine, which has done remarkably well to generate interest in a "new" sport over there.Many SL clubs would be delighted with their supporter numbers and they've started from zero.