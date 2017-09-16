|
giddyupoldfella wrote:
And a World cup at the end of the season is something to look forward to, I just hope we show faith in our own and don't pick any Aussies, but I don't hold too much hope on that.
The first thing I'd sort out in our game is that we all start playing with the same rules.
You want us all to play to the same rules, apart from the rules on international eligibility then.
Sat Sep 16, 2017 12:02 pm
Overlooking the Canal
He's right, compared to 20 years ago the spectacle on the pitch is boring, 26 robots who do the same thing week after week, in the same patch of grass, 1 or 2 apart, no flair players anymore cos everyone has to work to a set structure, plus wrestling and milking penalties have turned the game into a farce.
I never used to miss a live game on TV, nowadays i don't even know who's playing on the TV games.
Sat Sep 16, 2017 12:11 pm
Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 8532
TheUnassumingBadger wrote:
We are at the point now were Super League clubs are unable to match the salaries of 3rd and 4th choice NRL players. The standard of football and intensity of games is certainly worse now than it was 10 years ago.
I have been to about 7 live matches this year in SL, paying about £22 on average for a ticket. Compared with t20 cricket for around the same price or Premier League football for about £10 more, it's dreadful with regards to value for money. I love this sport and always have, so for someone like me to only get to 7 games all season and still feel like I've wasted a lot of that money, how are we supposed to attract new spectators?
I'd rather spend £22 to watch RL than any Premier League game.
Having said that, in terms of income/ sponsorship, we have dropped so far behind Union and the NRL, in a relatively short space of time, it's unlikely that we will ever catch up.
There needs to be some serious though on where the game is heading and how it intends to get there.
The new structure, was badly sold and although this season has had a real competitive edge, in both the Super 8's and Middle 8's, the wider public just dont get it and they struggle to understand the format and in terms of improving the "draw" of the sport, it has failed quite spectacularly.
Sky seem to have done quite well out of the sport but, they are still getting us on the cheap.
Maybe if Toronto prosper in the Championship, we should think about borrowing their publicity machine, which has done remarkably well to generate interest in a "new" sport over there.
Many SL clubs would be delighted with their supporter numbers and they've started from zero.
Sat Sep 16, 2017 12:50 pm
Joined: Tue Mar 08, 2016 7:35 pm
Posts: 1709
Some complete rubbish posted on this thread , the usual " well we had Bradford and we've ruined them " , no WE haven't , Bradford have ruined Bradford , and until Bradford council sort out the issue of Odsal , Bradford will never be " Bradford " again
' London ' ? , nobody's interested in London , so what do people want ? The RFL/SKY to buy and run London at 2/3/4 times the cost of anybody else ? ' will that make people in London interested in London ?
The structure ? , nothing wrong with the structure , it is cut throat yes , but sport IS cut throat , those best/luckyest/strongest rise to the top , those that learn and improve get better , those that don't lose out
Yes Aussie coaches coming to this country bringing with them their boring wrestling tactics have made the sport less attractive , solution , sort out the rules so accepted ' cheating ' is outlawed
Sorry Tony , if you've lost the love of the game , then leave , go and be properly bored in Union , you will be paid better , but bored to tears
Sat Sep 16, 2017 1:00 pm
Joined: Mon Jan 23, 2006 7:38 pm
Posts: 5381
Location: Looking for a coach that can coach
It might make large sponsors interested which may benefit the greater sport, but no keep your teams within a 4 mile radius.
Sat Sep 16, 2017 1:18 pm
Joined: Tue Mar 08, 2016 7:35 pm
Posts: 1709
wire-quin wrote:
It might make large sponsors interested which may benefit the greater sport, but no keep your teams within a 4 mile radius.
It's a simple question wire-quin , how long do you require ? , and how much money ?
To produce a London based SL club that has a suitable ' home ' ( not necessarily own it , just have it available long term , say 20 years ) to play at and can draw enough home supporters to make it sustainable in your opinion ?
I'd say 100 million pounds investment over 15 years , does the sport have that , just for London ?
Sat Sep 16, 2017 1:27 pm
Joined: Fri Feb 18, 2005 8:19 am
Posts: 7671
Maybe one of the problem is people not buying in to this faux expansion where by you get a guy with a load of money, pick a foreign country and dump a load of English/Aus players there and call it expansion. The media probably dont buy in to it because its pretty laughable and not many credible sports would even dream of doing it.
