Durham Giant wrote:



http://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/rugby-league/41271778



Hard to,disagree with him.



The game is slowly dying.



No vision in the sport to develop it.



It is also a lot less attractive to watch.



All players just trying to milk penalties and make the game slow and uninteresting.



Rugby Union is getting miles ahead and actually watching Rl is becoming boring.



Still as long as HKR are back in SL and crowds will average 5oo more everything is rosy no problem that the game seems to be contracting ( at top flight level).



Any positives out there anyone can think of ? Says Tony SmithHard to,disagree with him.The game is slowly dying.No vision in the sport to develop it.It is also a lot less attractive to watch.All players just trying to milk penalties and make the game slow and uninteresting.Rugby Union is getting miles ahead and actually watching Rl is becoming boring.Still as long as HKR are back in SL and crowds will average 5oo more everything is rosy no problem that the game seems to be contracting ( at top flight level).Any positives out there anyone can think of ?

YES we might get in the world cup Final and we might win it I doubt it but we might after reading what smith says he must have bean sacked and to save face they said he has left now he is moaning about Rugby league that has been is bread and butter for so long yes we have problems but wile the shower we have in charge are in charge it will not get any better