Wellsy13 wrote: The game has been dying since before I was born. I think people just need to get a bloody grip.

Ever since I started watching it I've heard little else other than the game is dying.....if it is, it's taking a long bloody time to do it!We're at roughly the same number of fans as we had a decade ago and for all the structure changes and attempts at expansion, the core support in the league still comes from the main sides, with everyone else making up the numbers.The game isn't dying...it's simply stagnating and the guys in charge are adept at making it seem like they're making changes and moving ahead, when in reality they're just rearranging the furniture.....a new look, but same furniture.The biggest problem OFF THE PARK is the average age of our support. None of us are getting any younger and I suspect the average age at games is about 10 years up on a decade ago....if we want to grow we need to grow our audience and if we do that, then the corporates will follow.ON THE PARK? We don't have a problem....we just need to figure out how to best market ourselves.......and to do that, the Furniture Re-arrangers need to go!