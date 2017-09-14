He's not sour then? Keep reading how we need expansion and the game is on its knees? For me it's more poor management RU has proper marketing and business men in charge.The Stobart debacle and devaluing of own product was criminal. I still love watching rugby league we have a great game but RU has took coaches and attacking structures from us and improved their product alongside long term planning of international game.Their world cup was very good alongside a great Lions tour. I think we cannot compete with them financially but our actual product is a good one. In my opinion club RU is poor fare at club level. That is our strength. We need a proper sports management team in and a clear professional business plan sharpish because this shower we have are not fit for purpose