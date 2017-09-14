WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Rugby league is becoming unattractive

Board index Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace Rugby league is becoming unattractive

Post a reply
Rugby league is becoming unattractive
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 6:25 pm
Durham Giant User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Mon May 07, 2007 8:25 pm
Posts: 11346
Location: Durham
Says Tony Smith

http://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/rugby-league/41271778

Hard to,disagree with him.

The game is slowly dying.

No vision in the sport to develop it.

It is also a lot less attractive to watch.

All players just trying to milk penalties and make the game slow and uninteresting.

Rugby Union is getting miles ahead and actually watching Rl is becoming boring.

Still as long as HKR are back in SL and crowds will average 5oo more everything is rosy no problem that the game seems to be contracting ( at top flight level).

Any positives out there anyone can think of ?
Huddersfield Giants 2013 over achievers

Huddersfield Giants 2014 under achievers ??????????
Re: Rugby league is becoming unattractive
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 6:40 pm
craig hkr Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Jul 20, 2011 7:00 pm
Posts: 881
He's not sour then? Keep reading how we need expansion and the game is on its knees? For me it's more poor management RU has proper marketing and business men in charge.The Stobart debacle and devaluing of own product was criminal. I still love watching rugby league we have a great game but RU has took coaches and attacking structures from us and improved their product alongside long term planning of international game.Their world cup was very good alongside a great Lions tour. I think we cannot compete with them financially but our actual product is a good one. In my opinion club RU is poor fare at club level. That is our strength. We need a proper sports management team in and a clear professional business plan sharpish because this shower we have are not fit for purpose
Last edited by craig hkr on Thu Sep 14, 2017 6:52 pm, edited 1 time in total.
Re: Rugby league is becoming unattractive
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 6:49 pm
GUBRATS User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Mar 08, 2016 7:35 pm
Posts: 1705
Says little really , nothing specific , just randomly fed up with the sound of it
snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: BiltonRobin, craig hkr, g_balls, Roy Haggerty, SecondRowSaint, Yahoo [Bot] and 126 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,631,4051,78176,2244,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 > TODAY : 20:00
SL
HULL FC
v
WAKEFIELD
TV
 < 
  TOMORROW : 10:55
NRL
BRISBANE
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
SALFORD  
  TOMORROW : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  TOMORROW : 20:00
8s
HULL KR
v
CATALANS
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 20:00
8s
LEIGH
v
HALIFAX  
  Sat 16th Sep : 10:40
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat 16th Sep : 15:00
CH1
COVENTY
v
SOUTH WALES  
  Sat 16th Sep : 15:00
8s
WIDNES
v
LONDON
TV
  
  Sat 16th Sep : 18:00
8s
TOULOUSE
v
SWINTON  
  Sat 16th Sep : 21:30
CH1
TORONTO
v
DONCASTER
TV
  
  Sun 17th Sep : 14:30
CH1
CELTIC
v
OXFORD  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
8s
BRADFORD
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
v
WHITEHAVEN  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
GLOUC
v
HEMEL  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
HUNSLET
v
LONDON  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
8s
BATLEY
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
8s
OLDHAM
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
SL
WIGAN
v
CASTLEFORD  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
8s
FEATHERSTONE
v
WARRINGTON  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
YORK
v
NEWCASTLE  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
LEEDS  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
8s
LONDON
v
LEIGH  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
HULL FC  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM