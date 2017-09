I'd like to think Akroyd is just about there, I reckon he might get a couple of games in the pre-season and then play on the bench a bit in a similar way to when we've played 3 halves this year. Hopefully he'll be ready in time for Finn's retirement with this new young lad ready to come out of the academy too. A couple of young local halves playing alongside a maturing (game-wise) Miller would be nice as it would give us potentially a decade worth of stability in the spine with Jowitt.