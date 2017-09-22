thebeagle wrote:
Talking of Ackroyd. Is he any way near being ' blooded' yet ?Don't get to academy games nowadays.
This seasons friendlies will probably be a good indicator of that. Did good last year against Dewsbury so a year on and a full pre-season under his belt then maybe.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: 1873, altofts wildcat, coco the fullback, eastardsley, Eastern Wildcat, exiledcat, FevGrinder, Google Adsense [Bot], got there, JINJER, Joe Banjo, lampyboy, LyndsayGill, MC_Wildcat, nathb6, Prince Buster, Sandal Cat, Shifty Cat, teddypicker, Tharg The Mighty, The Avenger, The Devil's Advocate, thebeagle, trin77, Upanunder, upthetrin92, Wildthing, Wilfenheimer, Willzay, Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo and 374 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wakefield Trinity
|