Not only have we as fans had the pleasure of watching an unfancied team defeat the odds and give us the best season I can remember in SL scoring great tries and defending brilliantly, but now I hear of a fantastic signing for our under 19`s next season. A player who came through the Oulton Raider juniors who was a top performer for Leeds under 19s last season, he is a half back with a truly great kicking game both out of hand and from the tee, brave and a quality organisor, he will bring the best out of those around him, he is a leader. MC and his team have played a blinder getting this lad. Think of a younger, faster Liam Finn with a better kicking game and a full head of ginger hair.