Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 3:31 pm
bellycouldtackle
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Jun 22, 2005 7:46 am
Posts: 1694
Location: wakefield
Not only have we as fans had the pleasure of watching an unfancied team defeat the odds and give us the best season I can remember in SL scoring great tries and defending brilliantly, but now I hear of a fantastic signing for our under 19`s next season. A player who came through the Oulton Raider juniors who was a top performer for Leeds under 19s last season, he is a half back with a truly great kicking game both out of hand and from the tee, brave and a quality organisor, he will bring the best out of those around him, he is a leader. MC and his team have played a blinder getting this lad. Think of a younger, faster Liam Finn with a better kicking game and a full head of ginger hair.
Re: The club just keeps giving
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 3:41 pm
sandcat20
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Apr 13, 2006 7:19 pm
Posts: 502
Location: On the therapist's couch
Let's hope with our position and performances we can recruit and KEEP such players.
50 years supporting Trinity .............. and the psychiatrist still hasn't found a cure!
Re: The club just keeps giving
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 4:08 pm
vastman
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 26228
Location: Poodle Power!
bellycouldtackle wrote:
Not only have we as fans had the pleasure of watching an unfancied team defeat the odds and give us the best season I can remember in SL scoring great tries and defending brilliantly, but now I hear of a fantastic signing for our under 19`s next season. A player who came through the Oulton Raider juniors who was a top performer for Leeds under 19s last season, he is a half back with a truly great kicking game both out of hand and from the tee, brave and a quality organisor, he will bring the best out of those around him, he is a leader. MC and his team have played a blinder getting this lad. Think of a younger, faster Liam Finn with a better kicking game and a full head of ginger hair.


TOM SCHOFIELD AT A GUESS? :D

If so spot on.
SUPPORT SWAG...
Re: The club just keeps giving
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 12:28 pm
vastman
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 26228
Location: Poodle Power!
Any more on this?
SUPPORT SWAG...

