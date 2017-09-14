Mad_Jack_Mcmad wrote: He can't be off quota. He is non-federation trained as he hasn't spent 3 years prior to his last year of eligibility to play at under 21 level. As he's Tongan he would already count as non-fed trained as Tongan are an economic partner of the EU but gaining a British passport won't affect his eligibility at all.

Quota and non-federation trained are two different things. He must be classed as Non-fed Trained. but can be classed as off quota if he holds an EU passport as (currently) he would have the right to work in this country so would not count on quota. This was the same for kolpak nations too- but I think that a change was made a few years ago to the contonou agreement to state it was free movement of goods and services NOT labour so not sure what the rules are on this now.Players can count on one or the other OR both lists depending on their circumstances.The numbers WERE 7 non-fed trained and 5 quota allowed per club in 2015- not sure if those numbers have stayed the same.Was there a big issue with ukumas permit when he came over? I seem to recall it took ages to sort-but can't remember if I'm recalling that right.