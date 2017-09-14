WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - ukuma taai

ukuma taai
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 12:15 pm
brearley84 User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 17, 2009 7:26 pm
Posts: 13198
Location: Huddersfield
rumours still on the radar to join toronto for next season...

think he has an option to have another year with the giants..

he has had a poor season really, maybe his mind is elsewhere, expected abit more from him after his return from injury
Re: ukuma taai
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 3:36 pm
GiantJake1988 Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Mar 26, 2016 10:27 am
Posts: 547
I agree with you.

It's one of them for me where ill not be too fussed either way as long as we bring in an adequate replacement.

If he does leave he's been a great servant to the club.
Re: ukuma taai
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 4:38 pm
nmw1986 Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Apr 29, 2007 4:07 pm
Posts: 45
I've heard he's signed a 3 year extension with us. Agreed about this season, he's been very hit and miss but is still a very important player for us
Re: ukuma taai
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 4:44 pm
bilko1941 Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Oct 01, 2011 4:24 pm
Posts: 581
nmw1986 wrote:
I've heard he's signed a 3 year extension with us. Agreed about this season, he's been very hit and miss but is still a very important player for us
I believe you are spot on.
Re: ukuma taai
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 6:49 pm
GiantJake1988 Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Mar 26, 2016 10:27 am
Posts: 547
bilko1941 wrote:
I believe you are spot on.


I did hear a while back if he did sign an extension he will be off the quotas due to applying for a British passport now his 5 seasons are up?
Re: ukuma taai
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 7:22 pm
Mad_Jack_Mcmad Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Jun 15, 2005 9:50 am
Posts: 1303
GiantJake1988 wrote:
I did hear a while back if he did sign an extension he will be off the quotas due to applying for a British passport now his 5 seasons are up?


He can't be off quota. He is non-federation trained as he hasn't spent 3 years prior to his last year of eligibility to play at under 21 level. As he's Tongan he would already count as non-fed trained as Tongan are an economic partner of the EU but gaining a British passport won't affect his eligibility at all.
Re: ukuma taai
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 11:27 pm
jools User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jun 09, 2011 12:02 pm
Posts: 7833
Mad_Jack_Mcmad wrote:
He can't be off quota. He is non-federation trained as he hasn't spent 3 years prior to his last year of eligibility to play at under 21 level. As he's Tongan he would already count as non-fed trained as Tongan are an economic partner of the EU but gaining a British passport won't affect his eligibility at all.


Quota and non-federation trained are two different things. He must be classed as Non-fed Trained. but can be classed as off quota if he holds an EU passport as (currently) he would have the right to work in this country so would not count on quota. This was the same for kolpak nations too- but I think that a change was made a few years ago to the contonou agreement to state it was free movement of goods and services NOT labour so not sure what the rules are on this now.
Players can count on one or the other OR both lists depending on their circumstances.
The numbers WERE 7 non-fed trained and 5 quota allowed per club in 2015- not sure if those numbers have stayed the same.

Was there a big issue with ukumas permit when he came over? I seem to recall it took ages to sort-but can't remember if I'm recalling that right.
