) Complete Sets

2) No Silly Penalites

3) Do not kick out restarts on the full

4) Make sure an Penalties make touch

5) Take all points on offer, it will be a close game to I would take 2 points if we are in kickable distance

6) Dont try and score every ptb.

I wouldn't disagree with any of the above, but would add CONCENTRATE FOR 80MINS, don't go to sleep for 10-15 minutes and lose the game. In all our play off games we have had poor 10-15 mins, first half against Catalan/HKR, end of first half start of second Wire. we left ourselves with too much to do. Throughout the season it has been the same. the commentary on Radio Leeds on the Fax game was interesting (I could not get to game) they made the point that London were capable of running in lots of points when on a roll, but that the reverse was also true, that we tended to concede in clutches.We are capable of winning this, but we need to be completely professional (penalties, ptb etc) and focused (80 minutes all at the same level...)