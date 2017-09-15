WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Squad for Widnes

Re: Squad for Widnes
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 7:01 am
crashmon Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Fri Feb 11, 2011 10:01 am
Posts: 52
Hendo's pre-game talk needs to contain following points.

1) Complete Sets
2) No Silly Penalites
3) Do not kick out restarts on the full
4) Make sure an Penalties make touch
5) Take all points on offer, it will be a close game to I would take 2 points if we are in kickable distance
6) Dont try and score every ptb.

If we do the basics correct (which has cost us 5 points in the super 8's), we will win this
Re: Squad for Widnes
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 7:17 am
northernbloke Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Jun 13, 2017 5:05 pm
Posts: 283
I think 1 and 2 are the important ones.
Keep hold of the ball for the set, our completion rate over the season has to be 50% or less.
Penalties least said about that
Re: Squad for Widnes
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 7:27 am
brian2 Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Apr 19, 2002 9:18 am
Posts: 1640
) Complete Sets
2) No Silly Penalites
3) Do not kick out restarts on the full
4) Make sure an Penalties make touch
5) Take all points on offer, it will be a close game to I would take 2 points if we are in kickable distance
6) Dont try and score every ptb.


I wouldn't disagree with any of the above, but would add CONCENTRATE FOR 80MINS, don't go to sleep for 10-15 minutes and lose the game. In all our play off games we have had poor 10-15 mins, first half against Catalan/HKR, end of first half start of second Wire. we left ourselves with too much to do. Throughout the season it has been the same. the commentary on Radio Leeds on the Fax game was interesting (I could not get to game) they made the point that London were capable of running in lots of points when on a roll, but that the reverse was also true, that we tended to concede in clutches.

We are capable of winning this, but we need to be completely professional (penalties, ptb etc) and focused (80 minutes all at the same level...)
