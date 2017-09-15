Hendo's pre-game talk needs to contain following points.



1) Complete Sets

2) No Silly Penalites

3) Do not kick out restarts on the full

4) Make sure an Penalties make touch

5) Take all points on offer, it will be a close game to I would take 2 points if we are in kickable distance

6) Dont try and score every ptb.



If we do the basics correct (which has cost us 5 points in the super 8's), we will win this