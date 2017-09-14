WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Squad for Widnes

Squad for Widnes
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 12:10 pm
brian2




One change, but I cannot see who it is!!!:

14. Andy Ackers
7. William Barthau
15. Eddie Battye
31. Lewis Bienek
34. John Boudebza
9. James Cunningham
22. Matt Davis
5. Kieran Dixon
12. Matt Garside
23. Matt Gee
3. Ben Hellewell
10. Mark Ioane
1. Elliot Kear
19. Api Pewhairangi
13. Jay Pitts
6. Jarrod Sammut
8. Tom Spencer
24. Alex Walker
2. Rhys Williams
Re: Squad for Widnes
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 12:21 pm
Jossy B






Spencer for Evans.
Re: Squad for Widnes
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 12:52 pm
brian2




Spencer for Evans


thanks
Re: Squad for Widnes
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 1:15 pm
Bostwick




The Widnes fans are not too confident now that their squad has been announced.
Re: Squad for Widnes
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 4:30 pm
northernbloke




Could be an interesting couple of weeks for us, who says the super 8 s are pointless, I quite like it!
Re: Squad for Widnes
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 5:17 pm
Jossy B






We're best priced at 4/1 with Widnes at 1/6.

Hmmm.....
Re: Squad for Widnes
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 5:59 pm
northernbloke




Why hmmm. It's not as if we have really set the world alight yet in the quails? Could be worth a punt at those odds though

