One change, but I cannot see who it is!!!:
14. Andy Ackers
7. William Barthau
15. Eddie Battye
31. Lewis Bienek
34. John Boudebza
9. James Cunningham
22. Matt Davis
5. Kieran Dixon
12. Matt Garside
23. Matt Gee
3. Ben Hellewell
10. Mark Ioane
1. Elliot Kear
19. Api Pewhairangi
13. Jay Pitts
6. Jarrod Sammut
8. Tom Spencer
24. Alex Walker
2. Rhys Williams
14. Andy Ackers
7. William Barthau
15. Eddie Battye
31. Lewis Bienek
34. John Boudebza
9. James Cunningham
22. Matt Davis
5. Kieran Dixon
12. Matt Garside
23. Matt Gee
3. Ben Hellewell
10. Mark Ioane
1. Elliot Kear
19. Api Pewhairangi
13. Jay Pitts
6. Jarrod Sammut
8. Tom Spencer
24. Alex Walker
2. Rhys Williams