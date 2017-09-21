Ferocious Aardvark wrote:

I would take his bet.



I assume he's not quoting odds, just a straight Even money bet.



First, ring your bookie and ask what odds he'll give you for the Bulls NOT to be relegated. I've no idea what you'll get but I'd hazard a guess at 3/1, and say you stake £500



If the Bulls stay relegated you lose your £500 to the bookie but get £1k off your mate.



If they do not get relegated you owe your mate £1k but you win £1.5k off the bookie.



So £500 profit whatever happens.



These opportunities come along rarely. Seize the day.