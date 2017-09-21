BradfordLadB wrote:
I created my account specifically to post on this topic that’s the reason for the 1st poster award
I never claimed to be in the know I was just passing on info that I have received like I said “make of it as you will” I don’t 100% believe it if I’m honest but with him wanting to bet me money, who knows.....
I would take his bet.
I assume he's not quoting odds, just a straight Even money bet.
First, ring your bookie and ask what odds he'll give you for the Bulls NOT to be relegated. I've no idea what you'll get but I'd hazard a guess at 3/1, and say you stake £500
If the Bulls stay relegated you lose your £500 to the bookie but get £1k off your mate.
If they do not get relegated you owe your mate £1k but you win £1.5k off the bookie.
So £500 profit whatever happens.
These opportunities come along rarely. Seize the day.
|
Last edited by Ferocious Aardvark on stardate Jun 26, 3013 11:27 am, edited 48,562,867,458,300,023 times in total