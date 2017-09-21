WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Will a restructuring happen Yay or Nay

Board index Kingstone Press Championship - Shield Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Will a restructuring happen Yay or Nay

Post a reply
DO people believe a restructuring will happen at seasons end?

Yes
11
65%
No
6
35%
Undecided
0
No votes
 
Total votes : 17
Re: Will a restructuring happen Yay or Nay
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 6:44 am
roger daly Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Jan 24, 2012 3:02 pm
Posts: 3055
Smack him Jimmy wrote:
:CHILL: BradfordLadB, I wasnt personally mocking you - if I wanted to do that I would have directly quoted you in my comment.
But we get plenty of first time posters on here who are "in the know".
So unless the cap fits, take a :CHILL: pill.
We never know, Mr Chalmers himself may be one of the new posters




I am Mr Chalmers
Re: Will a restructuring happen Yay or Nay
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 7:51 am
tikkabull Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Fri Feb 26, 2016 6:52 pm
Posts: 22
More like Mr. Charmer !!
Re: Will a restructuring happen Yay or Nay
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 8:08 am
BradfordLadB Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon Sep 18, 2017 8:03 pm
Posts: 3
Smack him Jimmy wrote:
:CHILL: BradfordLadB, I wasnt personally mocking you - if I wanted to do that I would have directly quoted you in my comment.
But we get plenty of first time posters on here who are "in the know".
So unless the cap fits, take a :CHILL: pill.
We never know, Mr Chalmers himself may be one of the new posters



I created my account specifically to post on this topic that’s the reason for the 1st poster award ;) I never claimed to be in the know I was just passing on info that I have received like I said “make of it as you will” I don’t 100% believe it if I’m honest but with him wanting to bet me money, who knows.....
Re: Will a restructuring happen Yay or Nay
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 8:54 am
roger daly Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Jan 24, 2012 3:02 pm
Posts: 3055
tikkabull wrote:
More like Mr. Charmer !!




Now then Jim, are you alright
Re: Will a restructuring happen Yay or Nay
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 9:32 am
Bulliac User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Posts: 9637
Location: Bradbados
[quote="Smack him Jimmy We never know, Mr Chalmers himself may be one of the new posters[/quote]

Well, he wouldn't be the first club official to do that.
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain

Build Bridges NOT Walls
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bull Mania, Bulliac, debaser, Duckman, Fr13daY, HiramC, joanneby, le penguin, roger daly, SLPTom, vbfg and 182 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,634,8332,09676,2344,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  TODAY : 20:00
SL
SALFORD
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 10:55
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
LEEDS  
  TOMORROW : 20:00
8s
LONDONB
v
LEIGH  
  Sat 23rd Sep : 10:40
NRL
SYDNEY
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat 23rd Sep : 15:00
8s
WARRINGTON
v
HULL KR  
 > Sat 23rd Sep : 15:15
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
WIGAN
TV
 < 
  Sat 23rd Sep : 17:15
8s
CATALANS
v
WIDNES
TV
  
  Sun 24th Sep : 15:00
8s
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM