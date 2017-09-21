Smack him Jimmy wrote:
:CHILL: BradfordLadB, I wasnt personally mocking you - if I wanted to do that I would have directly quoted you in my comment.
But we get plenty of first time posters on here who are "in the know".
So unless the cap fits, take a
pill.
We never know, Mr Chalmers himself may be one of the new posters
I created my account specifically to post on this topic that’s the reason for the 1st poster award
I never claimed to be in the know I was just passing on info that I have received like I said “make of it as you will” I don’t 100% believe it if I’m honest but with him wanting to bet me money, who knows.....
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: beefy1, Bets'y Bulls, BradfordLadB, Bullsmad, BullyBully13, childofthenorthern, dddooommm, grattanboy, HiramC, Nothus, roger daly, thepimp007, tikkabull, woolly07 and 180 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net
|