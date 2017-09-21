WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Will a restructuring happen Yay or Nay

Board index Kingstone Press Championship - Shield Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Will a restructuring happen Yay or Nay

Post a reply
DO people believe a restructuring will happen at seasons end?

Yes
11
65%
No
6
35%
Undecided
0
No votes
 
Total votes : 17
Re: Will a restructuring happen Yay or Nay
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 6:44 am
roger daly Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Jan 24, 2012 3:02 pm
Posts: 3054
Smack him Jimmy wrote:
:CHILL: BradfordLadB, I wasnt personally mocking you - if I wanted to do that I would have directly quoted you in my comment.
But we get plenty of first time posters on here who are "in the know".
So unless the cap fits, take a :CHILL: pill.
We never know, Mr Chalmers himself may be one of the new posters




I am Mr Chalmers
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bets'y Bulls, Bing [Bot], Bramley Dog, Bullsmad, debaser, Ewwenorfolk, Jabebby, Molsk111, paulwalker71, riccado, roger daly, Steel City Bull, Stul, Surely not, tackler thommo and 151 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,634,7441,75676,2344,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  TODAY : 20:00
SL
SALFORD
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 10:55
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
LEEDS  
  TOMORROW : 20:00
8s
LONDONB
v
LEIGH  
  Sat 23rd Sep : 10:40
NRL
SYDNEY
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat 23rd Sep : 15:00
8s
WARRINGTON
v
HULL KR  
 > Sat 23rd Sep : 15:15
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
WIGAN
TV
 < 
  Sat 23rd Sep : 17:15
8s
CATALANS
v
WIDNES
TV
  
  Sun 24th Sep : 15:00
8s
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM