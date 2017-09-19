roger daly wrote:

This is my theory, see if anybody can imagine this actually happening



The RFL and the Bulls have known all along we would not be relegated this season, hence no obvious attempts to really strengthen the squad to try avoid finishing in the bottom 2. The RFL knew if they just changed the format at the end of the season and the Bulls did not go down there would be hell on. Now with some championship chairmen, we don't know how many, stating they would not want the Bulls to be relegated, the RFL now have a perfect opportunity to change the format and keep the Bulls in the championship and say it was all the over clubs who wanted this to happen. They would be able to pass the buck onto somebody else and save face. And Big Nige gets to take over a club that is on the up and not in the bottom league



Now does anybody think that is too far fetched to be true