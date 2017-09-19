I am close friends with someone who is let’s say at the top end of the pecking order at a very local championship team and he has offered to bet me £1000 that bradford will not be relegated, he has specifically said there’s been a meeting and bradford will not be going into league 1, make of that as you will but this is as close as to from the horses mouth as possible
I have heard from the man at the very very top that;
1. the Bulls are definitely NOT getting relegated down to League 1 2. the Bulls ARE definitely getting relegated down to League 1
There; wait till the truth is actually announced - I'll delete one of the above and take the credit for being in the know - simple - no-one will spot the fact that I actually know feck-all
Mock me all you want but I did say make of it as you will and simply said it’s what I’ve been told and I don’t treat it as 100% truth just thought I’d share the convo as this thread is directly related to said conversation
This is my theory, see if anybody can imagine this actually happening
The RFL and the Bulls have known all along we would not be relegated this season, hence no obvious attempts to really strengthen the squad to try avoid finishing in the bottom 2. The RFL knew if they just changed the format at the end of the season and the Bulls did not go down there would be hell on. Now with some championship chairmen, we don't know how many, stating they would not want the Bulls to be relegated, the RFL now have a perfect opportunity to change the format and keep the Bulls in the championship and say it was all the over clubs who wanted this to happen. They would be able to pass the buck onto somebody else and save face. And Big Nige gets to take over a club that is on the up and not in the bottom league
Now does anybody think that is too far fetched to be true
But the squad strengthening started to happen when players for 2018 started to become available.
Personally i wish the RFL would do what they are paid to do and run the sport them bloody selves (not the clubs) and enforce the rules everyone signed up for at the start,
Massively this. How much of a joke is it that these sort of comments are even made? Not one other professional sport is run in such an unprofessional manner. I do think Roger Draper is a step in the right direction but it needs a whole heap more
Personally i wish the RFL would do what they are paid to do and run the sport them bloody selves (not the clubs) and enforce the rules everyone signed up for at the start,
The RFL is effectively made up of representatives from the clubs anyway, so it's pretty much the same thing. Just be thankful it's been streamlined a bit and the RFL committees don't involve one rep from every club as they did in years gone by.
Mark Twain
